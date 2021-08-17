Bandits demand N350m to release abducted Zamfara students

N350 million ransom has been placed on the abducted students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science by the bandits.

The College Provost, Habibu Mainasaradisclosed that the bandits called to say they are demanding N350 million for the 20 people in their custody.

He said, “the bandits called to say they needed N350 million for the 20 people currently in their captivity.”

“They said that the money must be paid before they could release the staff and the students they kidnapped in my school.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mohammed Shehu reacting to the claims said the Command was not aware of the amount of money demanded by the bandits.

He, however, said the Police was doing everything within their power to rescue the victims.