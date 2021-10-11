NEWS
Bandits demand cooked food as ransom amid biting hunger
Bandits in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State are now demanding cooked food as ransom for kidnapped victims.
The bandits were said to have retrieved from attacking communities since the state Government banned weekly markets as part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state.
A youth leader in one of the villages of Birnin Gwari, Babangida Yaro, told Daily Trust that since the ban, bandits operating along Damari, Kutemashi and Kuyello villages only asked for cooked food each time they abduct people.
According to him, the ban on sale of fuel in filling stations located in rural communities had also helped to restrict their movement.
“There is relative peace around Damari, kuyello, Kutemashi because the bandits have stopped attacking our communities. They usually stay in the forest and seiz food items mostly cooked ones from vendors,” he said.
He added that when they abducted two or three persons in farms, one is allowed to go and get them food from their relatives as ransom since there is no communication network to make contact.
The youth leader added that Dogon Dawa area is still not completely safe because villagers are still scared of accessing their farmlands.
Babangida also lamented that the ban on use of private Motorcycles in the villages had increased hardship on the bandits as well as residents.
breaking
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes
There was a symbolic taking over of the Kano State Government by a 14-year-old girl, Atika Aminu Yankaba, to mark this year’s International Girl Child Day organized between High-Level Women Advocacy and UNICEF on Monday.
Speaking after effectively taking over power from Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Yankaba convened a State Executive Council meeting with her new cabinet members, with issues of girl child education taking center stage.
Governor Atika Aminu Yankaba said while presiding over the council meeting, that the state needs more funds to build more classes, employ more teachers and give priority to ICT education.
Similarly, she said in a press conference that her government, which lasted only 20 minutes, will supply sanitary pads and other girls’ needs to have a sound education.
Earlier, Governor Ganduje said he was handing over government willingly but briefly and “I’m coming back as soon as possible”.
When he returned, he said, “during my absence, I witnessed how you ran the government and it was excellent, the executive council meeting was done marvelously, with all the commissioners contributing wonderfully.”
Yankaba took over power around 12:00 pm before handing it back to Ganduje at 12:20 pm.
NEWS
Suspected IPOB, ESN members write Anambra community, threaten Attack
The police in Anambra State have disclosed the deployment of personnel to Ukwulu community in the Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State following a threat by suspected members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to attack them.
ESN is the militant arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Some persons who identified themselves as ESN members had written to the community, threatening to attack if they continued to disregard sit-at-home order.
Residents of the community on Sunday morning saw a notice pasted there, warning that they would be attacked if they continued to disregard the sit-at-home order, Daily Post reports.
IPOB initially directed a sit-at-home exercise in the South-East every Monday to protest against the continued detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu. However, it later announced that the sit-at-home exercise should only be observed on days Kanu is to appear in court.
But despite IPOB’s U-turn, some gunmen have been enforcing the sit-at-home exercise in the South-East.
The notice pasted in the community by the suspected ESN members read: “Respect yourself Ukwulu about sit-at-home, to avoid crying had I known. We are watching you since (sic), and you people are disobeying us because of dead Nigeria.
“From Monday upwards, disobey us again and have yourself (sic) blamed. ESN is coming for you.”
Regarding the threat, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenganyia, said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Encheng Eworo, has deployed police reinforcement team to Ukwulu community, and urges the residents to help the police with credible information aimed at identifying the bad elements among them.
“The CP calls for calm while thanking the members of the public and the community for prompt circulation and calling the attention of the police and other security agencies.”
Ikenga said the command was monitoring situations in the community.
NEWS
Nigeria loses N24bn to land border closure in Ogun
The Federal Government has lost at least N24 billion to the continued land border closure in Ogun State, spanning two years.
In August 2019, Nigeria closed its land borders with neighbouring Benin, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger. While people were allowed to pass through, the movement of goods was blocked.
And in November same year, the Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service, directed that petroleum products should not be supplied to fuel stations within 20km of the borders.
However, President Muhammadu Buhari on December 16, 2020, opened the land border at Seme, Illela, Maigatari, and Mfun while the Idiroko border in Ogun State remained shut.
Investigation revealed that the continued closure in the state has dealt a huge blow on the revenue which FG generates from the import duties and seizures.
The Nigerian Customs Service (NSC), before the closure of the land border, two years ago, generated at least N1.0 billion monthly revenue into the government’s covers, but this has reduced drastically.
For instance, the NCS, Ogun Area Command, generated N3.3bn revenue in the first quarter of 2019.
The revenue showed a difference of N1.9bn in comparison to the fund raked in the first quarter of 2018.
Also in May 2019, the Ogun Area command, according to its disclosure, generated N1.1billion revenue.
At a point when the land border closure was announced in August 2019, the NCS also unbundled its Ogun State Command, splitting it into two.
The state then had two area commands — Ogun Area 1 and Ogun Area 2, with different responsibilities within the state.
While Ogun Area 1 oversees the regulation and enforcement of all import, export, and anti-smuggling-related activities in the state with its headquarters at Idiroko, Area 2 focuses on the responsibilities of enforcing and regulating all Excise, Free Trade Zone, and Parcel Post related activities.
It was gathered that the development has continued to affect the FG’s revenue, most especially the fund being generated through import, export, and anti-smuggling related activities in the state.
The command also generated N15.2bn from the auction sales of seized petroleum products and scrap metals between January and June 2021.
Kolo admitted that borders in the state are still closed to customs operations, thereby limiting its revenue generation.
Last month, students in the state asked the Buhari-led Federal Government to reopen land borders in the state because it had “exceeded its relevance.”
“We urge the Federal Government to reconsider the closure of Ogun State land borders. The closure has exceeded its relevance and the negative effects are showing in the economy and living conditions of the good people of Ogun State,” Damilola Simeon, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), said.
