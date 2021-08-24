NEWS
Bandits attack Nigerian Defence Academy, kill, abduct officers
Bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.
It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1:30am.
The assailants stormed the military base in large numbers.
The bandits were also said to have also kidnapped two majors.
One of the officers kidnapped was identified as Major Datong, while Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant CM Okoronkwo were shot dead.
Another officer, second Lieutenant Onah sustained a gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment.
A reliable source within the barracks said security had been beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.
“It was a terrible experience; the bandits took advantage of the time when most people had gone to bed to attack the barracks.”
“Right now, the whole barracks is under lock and key and security has been beefed up so that the bandits cannot leave the barracks because it is believed that they are still within,” the source said.
Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu did not take calls as at press time.
The Defence Headquarters is expected to provide further details.
NEWS
Kebbi Assembly impeaches speaker, deputy
The Kebbi State Speaker of House of Assembly Honourable Sama, Ilah Abdulmuminu Kamba and his Deputy Muhammad Buhari Alieru has been impeached by a two-third majority on Tuesday.
In a letter signed and made available by the clerk to the house, Usman Ahmad Bunza, to journalist said the two house leaders were found to have committed impeachable offence hence, the reason to relieve them of their post with immediate effect.
Bunza also announced their replacement are Muhammad Abubakar Lolo as the new speaker while Honourable Usman Ankwai Zuru as his deputy.
Meanwhile, the security situation at the state assembly was fine as armed policemen were seen at the entrance in case of any breakdown of law and order and the inside too is calm but the impeached leaders could not be reached for comments.
NEWS
2023: PDP’ll take over power from Buhari, APC – Atiku
Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has declared that the party would return to power in 2023.
Atiku said PDP would be strengthened to take over power from the All Progressives Congress (APC), in 2023.
He made the declaration during his visit to the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin on Tuesday.
The former presidential candidate disclosed that the meeting with Obaseki “centred on governance, current issues in the country and how to strengthen” the former ruling party ahead of 2023.
On his part, Obaseki commended Atiku for his leadership and support during the last election in the state.
He said: “I cannot thank you enough for the leadership that you continue to provide; the counsel you gave me during my electioneering, the private conversations, and the assistance you rendered to me when we joined the party.
“We had challenges, but you stepped up and threw your weight behind the resolution of the issues.”
NEWS
Passengers stranded as hoodlums block Lagos highway
Passengers are stranded at Cele Bus Stop on the Oshodi-Apapa Expressway following a protest against the Lagos State Taskforce by road transport workers, including thugs wielding machetes and knives.
The protesters have set up bonfires on the expressway, inward Oshodi and are preventing commercial vehicles and motorcyclists on both side of the expressway from operating.
According to them, taskforce officials routinely and indiscriminately seize their vehicles for which they allegedly pay huge sums before they are released.
