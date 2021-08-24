Bandits attack Nigerian Defence Academy, kill, abduct officers

Bandits attacked the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Afaka, Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 1:30am.

The assailants stormed the military base in large numbers.

The bandits were also said to have also kidnapped two majors.

One of the officers kidnapped was identified as Major Datong, while Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant CM Okoronkwo were shot dead.

Another officer, second Lieutenant Onah sustained a gunshot injury and is currently receiving treatment.

A reliable source within the barracks said security had been beefed up within and around the barracks to stop the bandits from escaping with the officers.

“It was a terrible experience; the bandits took advantage of the time when most people had gone to bed to attack the barracks.”

“Right now, the whole barracks is under lock and key and security has been beefed up so that the bandits cannot leave the barracks because it is believed that they are still within,” the source said.

Nigerian Army spokesman, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu did not take calls as at press time.

The Defence Headquarters is expected to provide further details.