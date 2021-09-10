NEWS
Bandits are going to hell — Buhari’s aide tackles Sheikh Gumi over calls for Amnesty
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has taken a swipe at the controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, over the latter’s comment that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.
Adesina, in an article on his Facebook wall on Thursday titled, “I like this pampering. Don’t you?,” made a cryptic reference to Gumi as a “bandit-lover”.
He quoted the cleric’s statement verbatim, noting that Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false”.
Gumi, on Monday, asked the Nigerian government to grant amnesty to bandits like it gave to Niger Delta militants.
In a Facebook post, titled, ‘Zamfara: The flaring crisis’, the Islamic cleric had said, “Let us face the reality, these herdsmen are going nowhere, and they are already in battle gear, and we know our Military very well, so before things get messy, we need cold brains to handle this delicate situation.”
Reacting, in his article, Adesina said bandits are going to hell fire.
He wrote, “Before they got to this sorry pass, they had the chance to turn a new leaf. Zamfara, Katsina, and many other states offered dialogue. The governments tried to negotiate with them. But they were contumacious.
“Like dogs fated for destruction, they refused to hear the hunters’ whistle. They filled the land with sorrow, tears, and blood, ‘dem regular trademark’ (as Fela Anikulapo-Kuti would say). Now, the shoe is on the other foot.
“In the different evil forests, when the Nigerian Air Force strikes from the sky, the remnants of the evildoers not killed immediately attempt to flee. The ground troops then pick them off like flies. I say it again. One has never been prouder of our troops. They are cleaning up the country.
“Shocking and disconcerting, however, that in the middle of all these, you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers. A bandit-lover is on record as saying military offensive would not work, and that the bandits “are going nowhere.” True? False. They are going somewhere. And that is: hell.”
Again, Kanu’s brother visits separatist leader in detention
Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said he and the group leader’s brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu visited the IPOB leader in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday.
The lawyer also stated that the operatives of the DSS who treated them inhumanely in recent weeks were different during the latest visit to the separatist leader.
Ejiofor disclosed this in the statement made available to SaharaReporters on Thursday night.
He also said Kanu was elated to see his brother and thankful to his supporters.
The statement read, “I visited our indefatigable Client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in the company of his younger brother- Prince Emmanuel Kanu (Fine Boy), in apparent compliance with the guidelines for our routine visits.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has always been in good spirit and his conviction has remained unwavered.
“We had far reaching discussions that pertained to our professional services, and family concerns which were all addressed.
“We are amazed and impressed by the resoluteness of his millions of supporters and lovers of freedom. He is indeed, lacking in words to convey the depth of his gratitude and appreciation to you all.
“I am glad to inform millions of our supporters, well-wishers and Umuchineke, that following the outrage that greeted the despicable manner in which we were treated in the past weeks during these routine visits, the officials of the State Security Service (also called DSS) have made a volteface.
“We cannot hesitate to alert the world should there be any further change in their methodology, any day any time.
“Our Client- Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was very much impressed with the level of progress so far recorded by the legal team ably led by my humble self, and other people of good conscience.
“Other details that may interest you further, shall remain private, as details of our legal strategy have been agreed to remain private.
“We are assured that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Never you lack focus but intensify your prayers for our dear Client-Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and all of us in the legal team.
“Forward ever and backward never, until victory is achieved.
“We are winning. Thank you and remain blessed, Umuchineke.”
2023 presidency: How loyalty to Buhari, Tinubu is delaying Osinbajo’s declaration
Reasons why the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has been silent over speculations surrounding his 2023 presidential ambition has been revealed.
Osinbajo’s silence on the possibility of running for the Presidency was linked to his unflinching loyalty to the All Progressives Congress, APC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, a source from the Presidency has revealed.
The Vice President’s delay in declaring for the Presidency was also hinged on some powerful forces within the Presidency who feel he is becoming too powerful over some significant actions he took while he was acting president.
Recall that Osinbajo had implemented some policies that Nigerians accepted while Buhari travelled abroad on medical grounds.
On February 7 2017, while Buhari was in London, Osinbajo forwarded Walter Onnoghen’s name to the Senate for confirmation as the then substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).
Osinbajo’s decision was less than 24 hours to the expiration of Onnoghen’s three-month tenure as acting CJN.
Although it was Buhari who instructed him to send the name, there are reports that Osinbajo played a key role in persuading the president to act because of the race against time.
Also, Osinbajo had set up a committee to force down the prices of food items as then Acting President.
He expressed concern at some of the inflationary rates of food prices, noting that the task force will explore options to promote the availability and affordability of food items to Nigerians.
Osinbajo gave the panel an ultimatum of seven days to report back to the council on measures that should be taken to achieve the objective.
Our source said his actions in Buhari’s absence angered the powerful elements in the Presidency, who see him as becoming too powerful, thereby misinterpreting most of his moves.
Perceiving the situation around him, our source said, “the Vice president is cautious; hence his silence on some very controversial issues like Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Sunday Igboho.”
According to the source: “Osinbajo’s body language has never condemned IPOB and Igboho openly; all he does is to preach for Nigeria’s unity. All Osinbajo does to work on Nigeria’s economy, and the recent statistics by the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics favours Osinbajo, and that is strategic. Most of Osinbajo’s powerful actions tend to be misinterpreted.
“Each time he takes a powerful decision, the Presidency feels he is becoming too powerful, so he’s cautious as he addresses issues on the periphery and he speaks on advisory grounds.
“On the case of Igboho, he is threading carefully not to step on toes and offend the president.”
Another source within the Presidency said should Osinbajo be given a free hand, there would be conflicts with President Muhammadu Buhari.
Osinabjo, according to the source, may have conflicts with Buhari in the areas of Fulani herders and bandits because he would be forceful on them.
He said: “Should Osinbajo be allowed to run the way he should, a lot of things will be in conflict with the president like the case of Fulani herdsmen and bandits. He may go forcefully against bandits and herdsmen, but he always treads carefully because of his loyalty to Buhari and Tinubu.”
Osinbajo’s decision to contest for the Presidency is also hinged on Tinubu’s decision to run, the source said.
“Even though Osinbajo remains the best APC choice from the Southwest, the body language of Tinubu appears to be a major factor in determining if he would declare or not. Osinbajo’s loyalty to superiority is unquestionable, hence he remains in the eye of the storm as the breeze blows across the country,” the source said.
Christian communities have faulted Osinbajo over his inability to speak against what they termed pogrom or genocide against the Christian communities.
However, it was revealed that the Vice President’s silence was due to his extreme loyalty to Buhari.
“This was due to extreme loyalty to APC, his boss; Tinubu who recommended him to be the then-Attorney General of Lagos State and later the Vice President after recommending him to Buhari,” the source said.
When DAILY POST reached out to Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, for his comment, he referred our correspondent to his previous post where he declared that the Vice President has no presidential ambition.
“My previous statements on the subject matter refers,” Akande said in a chat requesting for his comment.
CBN moves to pump more dollars through banks to boost FX supply
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will, beginning from today, raise significantly the volume of its dollar supply to authorised banks to boost foreign exchange supply in the system, reiterating that only those involved in illicit transactions patronised black market operators and paid outrageous rates.
Senior central bank officials, who spoke on the matter on Thursday, explained that the growing illiquidity in the black market, where the US dollar traded N535 would continue as the apex bank sought to drive Nigerians to official sources, where the rate was about N411 to the dollar.
The officials insisted that the black market rate could not be a reference rate as it implemented a multi-pronged approach to stop the dollarisation of the economy for domestic transactions.
The apex bank had recently met with government MDAs, ministries, agencies and department to stop collecting payment in foreign currencies, targeting particularly, airlines and the Nigerian Port Authority.
The officials also made clear that those, who collect rent in dollars would be prosecuted, reiterating that if anyone needed dollars for foreign transactions, they should simply go to their banks.
The CBN officials, who expressed optimism about that measures put in place so far to check speculators, said the the apex bank has the capacity to meet all legitimate transactions channeled through the banks and maintained that the black market represented less than one per cent of foreign exchange transactions and should never be used to determine the country’s dollar exchange rate.
“There is no reason for anyone, who needs dollars to go to the black market as long as the person needs dollars for legitimate purposes. Anyone patronising the black market to buy dollars at such rates must be engaged in illegal business, because he can get the same dollars from the banks, the CBN, investors and exporters’ window at much lesser rates.
“So, what is the reason they’re going to the black market? Let those going to black market illegally desist from doing so. Their banks will sell them dollars through any of the approved channels. If anyone is refused, he/she should come out openly to report the bank. We will deal with the bank,” the central bank officials explained in reaction to THISDAY’s enquiry.
The senior officials also said the central bank had banned all government agencies from carrying out transactions in dollars.
“For instance, agencies like the Nigeria Ports Authority and others that request some customers to pay dollars have been asked to stop such forthwith. Also, agencies such as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) or airline operators involved in charters and international airlines tickets must all be done in naira, as long as they are in Nigeria,” he explained.
According to the officials, “Traders, who go to the black market will lose their capital as their replacement cost can never be matched in the black market, because their import will always be too expensive so they had better look inward and begin local production. Manufacturers too should reduce their overdependence on imported raw materials in their production as we build an economy, where most raw materials would be sourced locally.”
