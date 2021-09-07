Bandits are Fulani people, we know them – Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has revealed the identities of bandits wreaking havoc in Nigeria, particularly the northern parts of the country.

The governor of President Muhammadu Buhari’s state of origin, said the criminal elements who have plunged the entire nation into unusual security crisis are majorly Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Masari made the claim on Monday while featuring on a Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’.

He revealed that the elements have same religion, language like himself, stressing that they have been living “with us for hundreds of years”.

He said, “Bandits are persons who speak same language like me. They profess the same religious beliefs like me.

“These bandits are not aliens, they are people we know. They are people that have been living with us for hundred of years.

“The infiltration we have from some African countries and non-African countries, are people of the Fulani extraction.

“Majority of those involved in this banditry are Fulanis. Wether it is believable or not, that is the truth. These are people who live in the forest and their major occupation is rearing of cattle.”

Llike other states in the north, Katsina has witnessed high level of insecurity birthed by the activities of bandits who have consistently killed residents and have continued abduct others for ransom purposes.