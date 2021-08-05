NEWS
Bandits abduct Zamfara Speaker’s father, stepmother, five others
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.
Armed men suspected to be bandits terrorizing some parts of Zamfara State have abducted the father of the Speaker of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu Magarya.
It was gathered that the assailants also kidnapped the Speaker’s stepmother, uncle and other four persons during an attack in Magarya community of Zurmi Local Government Area of the State.
The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, AP Muhammed Shehu, when contacted by DAILY POST for comment promised to call back.
NEWS
Scandal: Alaafin sends wife packing, for alleged affair with MC Oluomo
The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, Iku Baba Yeye, has, allegedly, sent two of his wives packing on grounds of infidelity with National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma
The Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi has allegedly disposed of two of his wives Omoh and Folashade, to marry new wives, but the queens were said to have outsmarted him.
This was disclosed by an Instagram blogger, Gislovers, who also alleged that National Union of Road Transport boss MC Oluoma aided the exit of the queens from the palace.
The blogger alleged that the Alaafin has been making plans to send the two queens to the UK, but MC Oluoma had assisted them with an arranged marriage in the bid to get their visa.
According to the report, Alaafin’s wife, Olori Omoh, who was desperate to get the visa slept with MC Oluomo. She is also known for her numerous infidelity in Ibadan, even while in the palace.
The blogger wrote: Story of how them GBE ALAAFIN NI HANDICAP. It’s a very messy gist but I will try as much as possible to summarize. As we type,Olori Omoh and Olori shade(Iya meta) are on their way to the UK,all thanks to MC Oluomo and the arranged secret marriage Queen omo did sometimes last year to get papers.
According to my source,Alaafin already planned of disposing the Queens to the UK before so new set of Queens to come in,so they started making arrangements since two years back even when the two Queens that left the palace were still around.
The process went on and on and they were unable to finish it,Queen Omo who was desperate then to get the visa done knack the Visa guy,knack Kudeti,and MC Oluomo, whereas MC was datin Queen folashade as at them,one way or the other MC sha helped them and as we speak they are on their way to the UK with the consent of Alaafin and tueh are going to arrive at the Alaafin mortgage house in London contrary to The Kings agreement with them.
They went to lagos before to spend days in hotel and MC Oluomo was servicing Omo back to back,my source revealed that MC oluomo gave them some cash and promise to arrange a Better place for them on the UK with their kids,it was also revealed that plans are ongoing for fhe two Queens to divorce the man once they are out of Nigeria.
Omoh who is so popular in ibadan for her random knacking with peoples husband and Alaafin’s son revealed to her friend that the Baba has plans and they also have plans ,say the baba don Dey recruit new set of Queen that’s how the Queens dragged a whole Royal Puna in the mud with MC oluomo and Kudeti,i come in peace.
NEWS
Oshodi/Isolo LGA chairman, Oloyede appoints Chief of Staff, SSA
The Chairman of Oshodi Isolo local government, Otunba Kehinde Adeola Oloyede popularly known as Kendoo has announced the appointment of his chief of staff and senior special Assistant.
The new chief of staff is Hon Banjoko Leke Shugaba while Adekunle Kenny Adewale is the newly appointed Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on general administration..
The announcement was made in a letter by the council chairman to the council manager.
The appointments take immediate effect.
NEWS
Curfew: One injured as Oro worshippers clash with Muslims in Ogun
There was pandemonium in Idiroko area of Ipokia Local Government of Osun State as Oro worshippers clashed with Muslims in the border town.
The clash followed the alleged imposition of a 24-hour curfew on Idiroko and environs to celebrate the annual Oro festival.
It was gathered that the festival started on Saturday, with the imposition of daylight curfew.
However, the festival turned violent when the traditionalists clashed with Muslim faithful who were observing the evening prayer.
It was alleged that the Oro worshippers had attacked an Islamic cleric, Bola Wasiu, with a matchette on his head.
He was reportedly rushed to a hospital, as others, including women, were also attacked in the mosque.
The incident, which occurred around Temitope area of Ajegunle-Idiroko, affected Umar Bin Kathab, the same mosque that was attacked two years ago during the Oro festival.
The Imam of the mosque, Abdul Waliy Omo-Akin, explained that members of his congregation were attacked again this year by the Oro adherents.
Omo-Akin said the Oro worshipers violated a court order that nobody must impose daylight curfew anywhere in Ipokia Local Government.
He said, “One of our members, Bola Wasiu, was injured on the head by the Oro worshipers for coming out during the festival in the daylight.
“He left the mosque around 4:pm for his farm to feed the fish. He was waylaid and attacked.
“We were able to get hold of three of the attackers and handed them over to the police.
“We had held a meeting with the DPO last week Wednesday where he warned them against daylight ritual. They imposed the curfew since Saturday.
“The people, out of fear, did not go to their places of work. Markets and banks were shut, while schools were also closed.”
The leader of the Oro adherents could not be reached as of the time of of filing this report.
Contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he could not confirm the incident.
Oyeyemi, however, promised to confirm the incident from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Idiroko.
Also, the Executive Chairman of the local government, Hon. Wasiu Agbetokun, could not be reached at the moment.
Latest News
- Bandits abduct Zamfara Speaker’s father, stepmother, five others
- Obi Cubana visits Burna Boy in the middle of the night
- Scandal: Alaafin sends wife packing, for alleged affair with MC Oluomo
- ‘I miss you so much’ Foluke Daramola in sadness as she pays respect to late friend and colleague, Moji Olaiya
- Oshodi/Isolo LGA chairman, Oloyede appoints Chief of Staff, SSA
Trending
-
NEWS1 day ago
‘I am not a kidnapper, I am a businessman’ – ‘Evans the kidnapper’ cries out in court
-
NEWS1 day ago
Kidnappers of Bethel Baptist students demand N81m ransom
-
NEWS1 day ago
Many confirmed dead as fresh disease outbreak hits Sokoto
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
What do men want during sex
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Men also get menopause!
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Doctors’ Strike: Return to negotiating table, Buhari taking steps – FG begs NARD
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Primate Ayodele: APC will lose 2023 presidential election
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
‘I’m the lion born in Ajegunle’ Singer Daddy Showkey