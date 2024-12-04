Bandits kidnapped a former House of Representative member, Hon. Joseph Haruna Kigbu and k!lled his police orderly in Nasarawa State.

He was kidnapped on his way to Jos, Plateau State on Monday, December 2, 2024.

The attack occurred around 6:00 p.m. between Nunku in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and Gwantu in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that during a gun battle, the gunmen fatally shot the police escort assigned to Dr. Kigbu, who attempted to resist the abduction.

According to a source, the bandits fired sporadically, causing panic among motorists in the area.

Local villagers confirmed that the incident occurred at a location that has been a hotspot for criminal activities over the years.

