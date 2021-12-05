breaking
Bandits abduct 10 travellers in Niger
No fewer than 10 passengers travelling in a commercial car were kidnapped by bandits in Niger State on Saturday.
The travellers were said to have boarded the commercial vehicle at Kontagora and were heading to Minna, the state capital when they ran into a blockade by the armed bandits between Garin -gabas and Zungeru towns.
An eyewitness revealed that the travellers were taken into the bush after valuable items belonging to them were forcibly taken away by the gunmen.
The vehicle in which they were travelling was also abandoned by the roadside.
The bandits said to be about 100, were carrying sophisticated weapons on motorcycles.
According to an eyewitness, the bandits blocked the Minna- Kontagora road for several hours making travellers make a detour or run into the bush for safety.
Some journalists coming from the wedding of the daughter of one of their colleagues, which took place in Kontagora town, were among those trapped in the blockade by the bandits, but none of them was kidnapped.
The gunmen operated for more than four hours without any response from the security operatives around the area.
All efforts to get a reaction from the Niger State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun was abortive as he did not respond to calls made to his cell phone.
FG vows to tackle cooking gas price hike
The federal government said it was leveraging the pricing framework and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s gas development fund to create appropriate funding models to support the offtake of gas among vulnerable Nigerians to tackle inflation.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration of a 100-metric tonne LPG (cooking gas) storage and bottling plant, constructed by Butane Energy Limited in Kabukawa, Katsina State.
Sylva, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Sani Gwarzo, explained that the pricing of LPG was a major threat to gas affordability and penetration in the country.
He said the declaration of Decade of Gas by President Muhammadu Buhari, was to reinforce Nigeria’s aspiration to leverage on its gas resources estimated at 206 TCF to develop the country’s national industrial, commercial and agricultural base.
He reiterated that the federal government had embarked on numerous gas-based initiatives such as the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline to accelerate economic development.
“I cannot conclude this speech without touching on gas pricing which is a major threat to gas affordability and gas penetration.
“The federal government is leveraging on the gas pricing framework and the CBN gas development fund to create appropriate funding models to support offtake of gas especially among vulnerable groups”.
He added, “The deliberate focus of this administration to develop the gas sector is largely the driving force behind NCDMB commercial intervention in partnering with the private sector, to establish Butane LPG bottling plant in several northern states including Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, and the FCT,” he stated.
The minister averred that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 by President Buhari has reinforced the government’s commitment to transform the oil and gas industry by creating an enabling environment for accelerated investment in exploration and field development projects.
This, he said, would pave the way for the integration of host communities into the benefit plans of the industry and entrenchment of local content as the driving philosophy for oil and gas transactions in Nigeria.
“In effect, the PIA and the intensive investment in gas transportation, storage, and marketing infrastructure will no doubt increase per capita consumption of gas in Nigeria which currently stands at 80 cubic meters per capita consumption despite our huge gas reserves”.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, said despite the utilisation of 1,000,000 metric tonnes of LPG in 2020, Nigeria has one of the lowest per capita LPG consumption in Africa.
He affirmed that available data from the office of the National Gas Expansion Programme revealed that LPG utilisation in the North-west was four per cent compared to 14 per cent in the South-west and 15 per cent in the South-east.
“That is why we chose to partner Butane Energy to increase the level of LPG utilisation in the North as they understand the market in the region, possess the technical capability and the determination to embark on such a venture,” he added.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Butane Energy Limited, Mr. Isa Inuwa, said by September, the company would have five gas plants with a total storage capacity of 820 metric tonnes.
He noted that the five gas plants would be located in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the capacity to process 9,200 12.5kg of cylinders.
PDP to inaugurate new NWC December 10
The newly-elected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) will be inaugurated on December 10 in Abuja.
The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the ceremony would take place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
He added that the valedictory session of the outgoing NWC would take place on December 8 at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.
The new National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyochia Ayu, and other members of the NWC were elected during the party’s national convention held on October 31.
COVID-19 Omicron: UK shuts door against Nigerian travelers
The United Kingdom (UK) on Saturday added Nigeria to its Red List of countries whose nationals are prevented from entering its territory on account of the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.
Already on the list are Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.
In effect, from 4 am on Monday, only British and Irish nationals travelling from Nigeria will be allowed into the UK and must isolate in a government-managed quarantine hotel.
On the other hand, from 4 am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the red list will be required to take a pre-departure test a maximum of 48 hours before leaving, regardless of their vaccination.
Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said the government decided to move after receiving new data about the spread of the Omicron variant, which emerged in southern Africa.
“Since we have learned of this new variant, our strategy has been to buy time. We have always said we will act swiftly should new data require it,” he said.
“Over recent days we have learned of a significant number of growing cases linked to travel with Nigeria.
“There are 27 cases already in England and that’s growing. Nigeria now is second only to South Africa in terms of linked cases to Omicron.”
Javid also took to his Twitter account @sajidjavid saying: “In light of the most recent data we are taking further action to slow the rate incursion of the Omicron variant. From 4 am Monday, only UK/Irish citizens & residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.
“And from 4 am Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.”
The pre-departure procedure requires all inbound travellers to take a test a maximum of 48 hours before departure time.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Thursday confirmed the first three cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the country.
It said it was confirmed in travellers from South Africa who arrived in Nigeria.
Canada had earlier in the week also banned travellers from Nigeria after claiming to have confirmed that two residents who recently visited Nigeria were infected.
In South Africa itself, COVID 19 cases rose by 408% in just one week with the country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases saying it recorded 16,366 cases between Friday and yesterday.
Twenty-one deaths were recorded yesterday in the country.
Most of the latest infections – 11,607 of them – were recorded in the epicentre Gauteng province
Scientists say the variant has already reached every province in the country.
The Federal Government on Friday announced its approval of the administration of COVID-19 booster doses for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson as part of the effort to put the spread of Omicron in check.
The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuaib, said in Abuja that aside from being 18 years and above, eligible persons for the booster doses must have taken their second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech six months before the booster doses.
Also, for those who have taken a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, there must be a two month time interval before receiving the booster dose. Eligible persons for the booster doses are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site from December 10, 2021 across the country.
Eligible Nigerians were advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site for their booster doses as from the 10th of December, 2021 across all states of the federation.
Shuaib said a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The list of the vaccination sites is available on the NPHCDA website: www.nphcda.gov.ng
