Bandit leader, Kachalla Mai Shayi gunned down in gang war in Zamfara

A notorious bandit commander, Kachalla Mai Shayi, along with 12 members of his gang, have been killed in a clash with a rival group in the forest.

He was killed on Sunday night after the gang members of the late Kachalla Nagala launched a deadly ambush on him and his followers.

The incident happened between the villages of Buroyi and Buzaya, near Sangerawa in Bini district, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Kachalla Mai Shayi was a key lieutenant of the notorious bandit leader Kachalla Yellow Mai Balli Balli.

The ambush appears to be part of an ongoing cycle of revenge attacks among rival bandit factions in the forested areas of Zamfara.

The feud began after Kachalla Yellow Mai Bille killed Kachalla Nagala, sparking ongoing violence among the gangs.

The followers of the late Kachalla Nagala are now reportedly seeking to target Yellow Mai Bille, Sojan Zakwaui, and Yellon Emir in revenge for the death of their leader.

The escalating violence between the groups continues to claim lives of the bandits especially among their leaders.

