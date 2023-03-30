Bam Margera arrested for public intoxication after argument at restaurant

14 total views

Bam Margera was arrested after allegedly causing a scene at a restaurant where his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, and their 5-year-old son, Phoenix, were eating.

According to TMZ, the cops were called at around 3:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday after the “Jackass” star allegedly yelled at a woman inside the Thai restaurant.

Despite authorities trying to diffuse the situation, Margera, 43, was arrested and booked for misdemeanor public intoxication.

In an Instagram Live video taken by comedian Evan Breen, who was also at the restaurant, a visibly upset Margera could be seen storming in and out of the restaurant.

Later in the clip, the stunt actor — who had been taken out of the restaurant by police — was sitting on the curb while seemingly having a very heated conversation with one of the responding officers.

Despite Boyd and Phoenix being present at the restaurant, it’s unclear if she was the woman he was allegedly yelling at.

A rep for Margera did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The arrest comes just one month after Boyd, 39, filed for legal separation.

Although Margera claims to be sober, the model had to make “the hard choice” in order “to protect herself and their son.” She also asked for both legal and physical custody of Phoenix, as well as spousal support.

In retaliation, Margera tattooed his son’s name above his eyebrow in Arabic, later showing off the new ink on Instagram.

“I miss Phoenix the wolf so much I had to to get his name tattooed on my f—kin face to remind Nikki she is breaking my heart by not letting me see him,” Margera explained.

Over the last couple of years, the former skateboarder has been in and out of trouble with the law while battling addiction.

Earlier this month, he was arrested for allegedly kicking his current girlfriend during a domestic violence dispute.

However, the 43-year-old posted a $50,000 bail and was released from custody the following day.

And in 2022, he escaped from court-ordered rehab more than three times before being sent to an outpatient program — only to be found at a bar just days later.

