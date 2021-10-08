Ballon d’Or : Lionel Messi vies with Man Utd and Liverpool stars

The full list of 30 names competing to win the Ballon d’Or has been published with Lionel Messi in contention to win his seventh crown.

The Paris Saint-Germain star, who left Barcelona this summer after 21 years at the club to join the Ligue 1 giants, has already won the award six times in his illustrious career.

But while the 34-year-old is the favourite to add to his collection, the Argentine magician could face competition from several Premier League stars.

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who finished in fourth in the 2019 edition, has been tipped to rival Messi for the award.

The Egyptian is the sole member from Liverpool this year after Jurgen Klopp’s side put in a disappointing title defence.

Just under half of the nominees on the 30-man shortlist are playing in the Premier League, with Chelsea and Manchester City each having five players represented.

The Blues have had four members of their Champions League-winning squad nominated, with Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mason Mount making the cut.

Their £97.5million summer signing Romelu Lukaku has also made the list, having scored 24 goals in the Serie A last season to help Inter Milan win the Serie A for the first time in 10 years.

But there was no place for Edouard Mendy, despite keeping 10 clean sheets in his 12 Champions League matches, with Italy’s Euro 2020 winning stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma the only goalkeeper on the list.