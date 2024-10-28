Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Ballon d’Or 2024: Rodri announced winner ahead of Vinicius Jr, Bellingham

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, has been announced winner of the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Rodri won it ahead of the Real Madrid trio of Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Dani Carvajal.

The Spaniard won the Premier League title with City and the Euros with his country.

Rodri’s winning of the Ballon d’Or comes as a shock, as Vinicius was widely expected to take the prize home.

However, in a late twist, the Brazil international was informed that he will not be announced winner.

This led to Real Madrid boycotting the ceremony, even though they were named Club of the Year and Carlo Ancelotti emerged Coach of the Year.

 

