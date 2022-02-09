POLITICS
Bagudu, Badaru meet Buhari over APC convention
President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday received two governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The governors were Senator Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State who doubles as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State.
The two governors met the president as the APC prepares for February 26 National Convention where a new set of members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) would be elected. Last Thursday, the party inaugurated its state executives ahead of the convention. Aspirants have been campaigning across the country for the position of the national chairman.
Various camps have been meeting to secure the victory for their preferred as-pirants as the President remains quiet on his preferred candidates for the posi-tions of national chairman and president ahead of the 2023 general elections.
2023: Osinbajo denies planning to declare for presidency after APC convention
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has debunked news of his purported plan to announce his presidential bid ahead of the 2023 elections after the All Progressives Congress, APC, convention.
Reports had emerged online on Monday that Osinbajo would announce his intention to run for 2023 presidency soon.
However, Osinbajo through his spokesman, Laolu Akande, clarified that the report making the rounds is false and speculative snippets.
He added that any information on the action of the Vice President will come directly from his office and not press.
Laolu made this known in a tweet on Monday.
The tweet read: “I’ve seen “news” that VP’ll announce presidential bid after APC’s convention. Anyone reading the story ‘ll know it’s all false and speculative snippets.
“ Any information on activities and actions of the VP will come directly from his office and not sponsored speculations in the press.”
I’d defeat Tinubu as APC candidate if PDP fields me – Fayose
A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has described as heresy or loose talk the claim that he has pledged to support the presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
Instead, Fayose, who said he might consider joining the 2023 presidential race, boasted that should the People Democratic Party pick him as presidential candidate and Tinubu gets the APC ticket, he would trounce the former Lagos governor at the polls.
Fayose added that Nigerians would be doomed if they fail to replace the APC with the PDP in Aso Rock come 2023.
The ex-governor spoke in an interview with Punch newspapers.
Responding to a question on his alleged pledge to back Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Fayose said, “I have said it over and over, Asiwaju remains a Yoruba leader; I remain a Yoruba leader. We are in different levels of leadership. But if I am being misquoted for the fact that I said Asiwaju is a Yoruba leader, I am saying I am a Yoruba leader, but Asiwaju in his own Yoruba leadership is in the APC; Ayo Fayose in his own leadership is in PDP.
“Who has told you that I don’t want to be President? Who has told you that if the PDP picks me that I will not defeat Asiwaju? Who has told you? You don’t know maybe I will still contest. If I come out and they zone it to the South-West and they say it’s Fayose, if they pick Asiwaju, I will defeat him!”
Further rubbishing the claim that he had pledged his support for Tinubu’s ambition, Fayose wondered what he stood to gain from Tinubu’s presidency as a member of the opposition party.
He added, “I have never seen the quote. It is impossible. How do I claim to be the husband of a woman in another man’s house? It is all heresies. Loose talks! Listen, PDP government is far better than the APC government in Nigeria. Would he (Tinubu) leave the APC people and come to give me appointments or will he make me vice president, such that I work for the APC? It is not possible. Tinubu is for the APC, I am for the PDP. All these insinuations are just to call the dog a bad name so as to hang it.”
On his claim that the PDP is Nigeria’s brightest choice in 2023, Fayose said, “If the PDP does not win the 2023 election, then Nigerians are doomed. From what I have seen since 2015, Nigerians are doomed. The kind of leadership that Nigeria has witnessed – insecurity, the economy.
“Don’t forget that the impact of these things is more felt by the masses. It is the people that are at the receiving end. The cost of diesel today is about N400 per litre; during President Goodluck Jonathan’s (PDP) time, it was N140, N145. Whatever we are saying, it is either Nigerians want to remain in perpetual poverty or they save themselves. It is about Nigerians themselves.”
Atiku to announce decision on 2023 presidency
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says he will make his decision on the 2023 presidential race public in due course.
The Wazirin Adamawa was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2019 election.
He spoke on Tuesday during a visit to Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, at the Government House in Minna.
Atiku told reporters that Bello narrated the enormous security challenges bedeviling the State.
“The level of insecurity in Niger State is a pathetic one. I got a vivid picture of what is going on from the governor and it is unfortunate,” he said.
On his ambition to lead Nigeria and whether he plans to contest again, Atiku said the question would be answered later.
“I am on courtesy call. I will let you know at the appropriate time”, the politician replied.
In his remark, Bello decried the extent of destruction and pains inflicted on the people of Niger in recent years.
The Governor, however, expressed optimism that all the perpetrators of terror would be defeated soon.
