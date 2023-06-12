Manchester City’s trophy parade has been hit with a further delay.

A statement from the club reads: “Due to reports of adverse weather conditions and localised lightning storms, which are expected to reach Manchester city centre shortly, the start of the trophy parade will be delayed until 19:00 (UK).

“This decision has been taken in the interests of safety by Manchester City Council in conjunction with the Club and other local stakeholders, who have consulted with meteorologists and the Met Office.

“Gates for the stage show on Oxford Street will now open at 18:30.”