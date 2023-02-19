Bad Weather: Flight cancellations leave thousands of passengers stranded

Thousands of passengers were stranded at airports on Saturday as airlines diverted flights due to bad weather.

The diversion affected most Northern states including Kano, Yola, Maiduguri, Ilorin, among others.

Many travelers have experienced delays and cancellations due to bad weather since last week.

More than 20 flights were diverted On Saturday. Air Peace owned a majority of those, with over 7 flights diverted.

Air Peace diverted its Lagos-Kano flight to Abuja early yesterday morning due to weather conditions. At least 160 passengers were on board when the Airbus plane headed for Abuja.

Air Peace and Green Africa Lagos-Ilorin flights were also delayed by hours at the domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed Airport.

It was gathered that some passengers bound for Ilorin were diverted through Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) in the hope of connecting to Ilorin International Airport.

“Safety is our priority and when it has to do with weather like that, it is a force majeure; we have to reschedule our flights until the weather is clear and it is safe to land,” said Executive Director of Max, Barr. Shehu Wada, while speaking on phone with Daily Trust on Sunday.

Another airline operator who confirmed the situation said, “Early morning flights can leave Kano or Kaduna but those coming in cannot. That is how we have been managing the situation.

“The impact is very huge on our operation but there is nothing we can do when it comes to the issue of weather and passengers also understand the situation.”

