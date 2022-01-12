Bad news for Arsenal as their £70m target chooses next club

Arsenal target, Dusan Vlahovic does not want to move to the Emirates.

The Serb wants to stay in the Italian top flight and would rather move to another Italian football side ahead of the Gunners.

Arsenal needed the 21-year-old striker as replacement for banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The north London side could still lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are both out of contract in the summer and set to leave on free transfers.

Arsenal technical director, Edu has made it a top priority to bring in a striker this month, but the Gunners are finding doing business this January difficult.

Serie A top scorer Vlahovic has netted 16 league goals already this season in just 20 appearances.

Arsenal’s board is said to be willing to spend in excess of £70million to get their main target

However, football.london reports that the 21-year-old is harbouring significant reservations about moving to the Emirates.

Vlahovic has already told friends that either Juventus or Inter Milan would be his ideal destination when he does eventually leave Fiorentina.