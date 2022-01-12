SPORTS
Bad news for Arsenal as their £70m target chooses next club
Arsenal target, Dusan Vlahovic does not want to move to the Emirates.
The Serb wants to stay in the Italian top flight and would rather move to another Italian football side ahead of the Gunners.
Arsenal needed the 21-year-old striker as replacement for banished Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The north London side could still lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, who are both out of contract in the summer and set to leave on free transfers.
Arsenal technical director, Edu has made it a top priority to bring in a striker this month, but the Gunners are finding doing business this January difficult.
Serie A top scorer Vlahovic has netted 16 league goals already this season in just 20 appearances.
Arsenal’s board is said to be willing to spend in excess of £70million to get their main target
However, football.london reports that the 21-year-old is harbouring significant reservations about moving to the Emirates.
Vlahovic has already told friends that either Juventus or Inter Milan would be his ideal destination when he does eventually leave Fiorentina.
Transfer: Man United ex-midfielder, Fellaini in shock move back to Premier League
Former Manchester United midfielder, Mariuane Fellaini could be in a shock move back to the Premier League, with Newcastle United his new destination.
The Magpies are reportedly seeing the former Everton star as an ‘ideal’ signing.
The relegation battling side have already signed England defender, Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for a fee of around £12m this month.
The Magpies are doing everything to remain in the top flight this season, with the club still just a point off the bottom of the league table.
For this reason, they are expected to bring in more fresh legs during this transfer window.
Belgian outlet, La Dernière Heure reports that the English top flight side are big admirers of Fellaini and could move for the midfielder this month.
The 34-year-old former Belgium international has spent the last three years with Shandong Taishan in China where he has won the Chinese Super League and two Chinese FA Cups.
According to the report, Newcastle view the Belgian as their ‘ideal man’ in their attempts to build a new team.
Transfer: Tottenham to sign Man Utd top star
Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact with the entourage of Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard over a possible transfer.
The 29-year-old continues to struggle for starts at Old Trafford under Ralf Rangnick and sees his deal with the Red Devils expire at the end of the season.
With Lingard not expected to pen an extension at Man United, the England international is being tipped to seek pastures new in 2022, with a permanent move to West Ham United understandably mooted.
However, football.london reports that Tottenham have also been in touch over a possible move, with the Lilywhites keen to sign Lingard as a free agent in the summer.
The report adds that a January transfer is not beyond the realm of possibility either, but Spurs are unlikely to try for a winter deal amid increased speculation over Adama Traore’s potential arrival.
Lingard has registered two goals and one assist for Man United in the 2021-22 season, but he has not made a Premier League start this term and has played just 87 minutes of top-flight football.
Iheanacho stunner sinks Salah’s Egypt
Kelechi Iheanacho overshadowed fellow Premier League stars Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez on Tuesday as Nigeria made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign and title-holders Algeria were held.
The Leicester City forward scored the only goal on 30 minutes as the Super Eagles overcame lacklustre Egypt 1-0 in a clash of Group D big guns in the northwestern city of Garoua.
His match-winner and overall performance earned Iheanacho the man-of-the-match award on a day when prolific Liverpool scorer Salah and Manchester City winger Mahrez failed to sparkle.
Captain Salah cut an isolated, frustrated, figure at the Stade Roumde Adjia and when he did get a scoring chance in the second half, his prod was saved by the boot of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.
It was an otherwise uneventful evening for the Nigeria shot-stopper, who must have anticipated being called into action more often against the record seven-time African champions.
This was the eighth meeting of the Super Eagles and the Pharaohs in the flagship African tournament and three-time Cup of Nations champions Nigeria have won four and drawn two.
Nigeria succeeded after a troubled build-up in which German coach Gernot Rohr was fired following an unimpressive World Cup qualifying run and former national star Augustine Eguavoen took temporary charge.
Eguavoen’s squad was without forwards Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis and Odion Ighalo for a variety of reasons, but his team went on the offensive from the kick-off and did him proud.
Speedy winger Moses Simon played a major role when the Super Eagles took the lead at the 30,000-capacity stadium.
His cross was only partially cleared by Ahmed Hegazy and Nigerian Joseph Aribo nodded the ball into the path of Iheanacho, who hammered a half-volley past goalkeeper Mohamed Elshenawy.
Fortunately for Egypt they will face potentially weaker opponents Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in their remaining mini-league matches and should reach the round of 16.
Algeria were hot favourites to win the opening Group E match against Sierra Leone, a lowly ranked team making a first Cup of Nations appearance since 1996.
But captain Mahrez could not inspire his team in the Atlantic port city of Douala and several excellent saves by Sierra Leone goalkeeper Mohamed Kamara saw him voted man of the match.
His finest moment came during the second half when Yacine Brahimi broke through, but the goalkeeper held his shot at the second attempt.
Ivory Coast, considered the biggest threat to Algeria in the section, face Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday in a match offering both teams a chance to top the table.
The draw did allow Algeria to extend their remarkable unbeaten run in competitive action to 35 games, just two shy of Italy’s record of 37 without defeat.
The heat and humidity of a mid-afternoon kick-off at the Japoma Stadium didn’t help, but Sierra Leone deserve enormous credit for their display.
“We were up against well organised opponents and the weather conditions were difficult. It was very, very hot and extremely humid,” said Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi.
“We are close to Italy’s unbeaten record, which is good. We are unbeaten in three years, but we don’t think about that ahead of every game. We just wanted to win today.”
England-born Sierra Leone coach John Keister said: “We are here to do our thing. Whether we are a surprise in this tournament remains to be seen. I don’t want to get carried away after one game.”
Algeria face Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, and the Ivory Coast meet Sierra Leone the same day.
AFP
