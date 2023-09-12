Tuesday, September 12, 2023
HomeCELEBRITIESBachelorette star Charlie Newling dies aged 36 after car falls from 70m...
CELEBRITIES

Bachelorette star Charlie Newling dies aged 36 after car falls from 70m cliff

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor
Bachelorette star Charlie Newling dies aged 36 after car falls from 70m cliff

The Bachelorette Australia’s Charlie Newling has died aged 36.

The TV star was said to have welcomed his second child mere weeks before the tragedy.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday night and found his car on fire at the bottom of a 7pm cliff in Dover Heights, Sydney.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Charlie had been working as a builder prior to his death and extended his family with his partner Kristal Taylor just eight weeks ago.

He welcomed his second born 13 years after his first, with a teenage son from his previous relationship.

Tributes quickly flooded in after the news of his death, with one person writing on Facebook: “Another young life lost, deepest sympathy to his family.”

Another wrote: “So sad!! Prayers for his family,” while a third said: “Devastating, so young.”

The tragedy comes five years after he appeared on Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette and while he was a front-runner on the show, eventually came fourth place.

He was nicknamed “Mr Perfect” by viewers because of his “strong family values”.

Previous article
“Nigerians are disappointing for not voting for me” Doyin slams her fellow country people
Next article
Two killed after Senegalese police break up protest over mining jobs
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network