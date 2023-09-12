The Bachelorette Australia’s Charlie Newling has died aged 36.

The TV star was said to have welcomed his second child mere weeks before the tragedy.

Emergency services attended the scene on Saturday night and found his car on fire at the bottom of a 7pm cliff in Dover Heights, Sydney.

Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Charlie had been working as a builder prior to his death and extended his family with his partner Kristal Taylor just eight weeks ago.

He welcomed his second born 13 years after his first, with a teenage son from his previous relationship.

Tributes quickly flooded in after the news of his death, with one person writing on Facebook: “Another young life lost, deepest sympathy to his family.”

Another wrote: “So sad!! Prayers for his family,” while a third said: “Devastating, so young.”

The tragedy comes five years after he appeared on Ali Oetjen’s season of The Bachelorette and while he was a front-runner on the show, eventually came fourth place.

He was nicknamed “Mr Perfect” by viewers because of his “strong family values”.