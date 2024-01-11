‘Bachelor’ host Jesse Palmer welcomes baby with wife Emely

Jesse Palmer is a dad!

The “Bachelor” host announced on Wednesday that he welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Ella Reine Palmer, with his wife, Emely Fardo.

“Our worlds have been forever changed,” he said in a joint Instagram post.

“She’s finally here…ELLA REINE PALMER 💕 Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude.”

Jesse, 45, and Fardo revealed their little one’s sex and due date in their August 2023 pregnancy reveal.

“We’ve been keeping a secret,” the couple captioned their joint Instagram upload at the time. “Our family is growing and our hearts are so full!

“This is a dream come true for us and we’re so thrilled to be welcoming our baby girl in January 2024.”

The duo were all smiles cradling Fardo’s baby bump in maternity shoot photos taken at a beach.

The duo got engaged in 2019 and wed the following year. Getty Images for Brooks Brothers

Jesse’s fellow Bachelor Nation members congratulated him in the comments section, from Season 17 “Bachelorette” star Becca Kufrin to Season 27 “Bachelor” winner Kaity Biggar.

The former NFL player has been the franchise’s host since 2021 following Chris Harrison’s exit.

Jesse was newly married at the time, as he and Fardo had secretly tied the knot in June 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater NYC area, and that were in quarantine at the time,” the groom revealed to People in October of the following year.

Following their Connecticut nuptials, the pair had a second wedding in France in July 2022.

Jesse gushed over the “perfect” ceremony in an Instagram post at the time, writing, “Such a magical day full of love, tears (I maybe cried…a lot) and gratitude.”

The ex-quarterback started dating Fardo in 2017, getting down on one knee two years later.

The engagement was Jesse’s first. He did not propose to Jessica Bowlin when he picked her in Season 5’s 2004 finale.

The former couple called it quits after dating for only a few months.