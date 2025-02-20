Babangida regrets annulling June 12 presidential election

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, on Thursday, expressed regret over the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, describing it the most difficult period of his life.

Babangida said this at the official launch of his memoir, ‘A Journey in Service,’ in Abuja.

He said, “Undoubtedly credible, free and fair elections were held in June, on June 12, 1993.

“However, the tragic irony of history remains that the administration that devised a near-perfect electoral system and conducted those near-perfect elections could not complete the process.

“That accident of history is most regrettable. The nation is entitled to expect my impression of regret.

“As a leader of the military administration, I accept full responsibility for all decisions taken under my watch.”

He added, “And June 12 happened under my watch, mistakes, oversights and missteps happened in quick succession, but I say in my book, in all matters, we acted in the supreme national interest so that Nigeria could survive.

“Our nation’s march to democracy was interrupted, a fact that I deeply regret. But Nigeria and democracy is still alive, a testament to commitment.”

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo also rehashed Babangida’s words while reviewing the book.

“June 12 elections was the most challenging of my life. If have to do it all over again, I’ll do it differently,” Osinbajo said quoting a section from the book.

The book, which offers insights into key moments in the country’s history, also addresses other national controversies, including the 1976 coup attempt that led to the assassination of then-Head of State, Murtala Muhammed, and the 1986 letter bomb that killed investigative journalist, Dele Giwa.

