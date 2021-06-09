Baba Suwe, 15 others get N500m compensation for demolished property in Ikorodu

The Lagos State government on Wednesday paid the sum of N500million as compensation to some of the residents of Ikorodu, whose properties were demolished to pave way for the ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project.

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe got N3.1million compensation for his demolished property; Malok Petrol Station got N100million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36million; Igbe Central Mosque at Degolu Junction got N8million, among others

About 455 affected families, worship centres and businesses have been listed for compensation to the tune of N2.2billion in all places where the State government is executing infrastructure projects within Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented cheques to the affected property owners at the official commissioning of a newly upgraded 6.05kilometres Ijede road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section)

The commissioned project was the first phase of upgraded Ijede road, which cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura towns and 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the State as well as the Ijede Jetty for connectivity to water transportation.

Before its rehabilitation, the road was a single carriageway of about 11.90km with an average width of 7.5m.

The geometrical increase in population and corresponding rise in traffic volume over the years had put enormous strain on the erstwhile road infrastructure.

The completion of the road, according to Sanwo-Olu, was a fulfilment of promise meant to make life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens.

“In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18months.”

“At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects. We also did not envision the EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and properties. Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the State, brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we have, however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section of Ijede road is being delivered today (yesterday),” he said.

Earlier in her remark, Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, explained that in upgrading the road, the need to make commuting stress-free was taken into cognisance for pedestrians and motorists by making provision for dual carriageway, walkway, service ducts, drainage, culverts, streetlights, laybys, and bus stops.

The rehabilitation/upgrading of the road into a dual carriageway status, she said, will improve road connectivity, traffic flow, reduce traffic time, enhance intermodal transportation, improve safety of lives and property, enhance property values as well as improve socio-economic well-being of the people.