CELEBRITIES
Baba Ijesha: Why I don’t owe Princess any apologies – Yomi Fabiyi
A renowned Nollywood actor and producer, Yomi Fabiyi, has said he does not owe comedian, Damilola Adekoya popularly known as Princess an apology for supporting fellow actor Baba Ijesha
This is coming two months after Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, was convicted for indecent treatment of Princess’ foster daughter and sexual assault of the minor among other offences by the court.
Yomi Fabiyi said this in an interview with media personality Morayo Afolabi-Brown on Your View TV show on Friday.
“Naturally I don’t think I owe an apology because there was that misconception about what I was actually standing for. And I’m of opinion that Nigerians were not raised with basic ideas and tenets of human rights. We were not raised to understand that when an issue is brought up, the key actors in any case deserve their right to be protected. When I noticed that the right of the victim and complainant is given to them, why should anybody feel sad or feel bad that I am agitating that the right of the defendant also be upheld.”
After the conviction, Princess took to social media to rain curses on Yomi Fabiyi and others who supported Baba Ijesha during the trial.
Baba Ijesha through his counsel, later approached the court for post-conviction bail, pending the determination of his appeal at the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.
CELEBRITIES
Madonna, daughter Lourdes Leon rock matching outfits at Tom Ford show
Madonna brought two of her six children — daughter Lourdes “Lola” Leon, 25, and son Rocco Ritchie, 22 — to Wednesday’s Tom Ford runway show during New York Fashion Week, and the trio even coordinated for the occasion.
The Queen of Pop, 64, and her daughter both dressed in all-black Tom Ford outfits with plunging necklines, accessorizing with cross necklaces and chains.
Madge rocked a lingerie-style bodysuit and silk trousers, while Lourdes slipped into a shimmering floor-length tank dress.
They even sported similar black-and-white manicures in the front row.
The “Hung Up” hitmaker also wore a pair of purple-tinted aviator sunglasses ($495) by the man of the hour — which complemented the similar tortoiseshell set ($430) Rocco wore with his purple velvet pantsuit and silk shirt.
Other stars in Tom Ford’s front row included Chris Rock, Katie Holmes, Ciara and Erykah Badu.
This wasn’t the Material Girl’s first NYFW event this season — or Lourdes’, for that matter. The mom-daughter duo hit up LaQuan Smith’s post-show party at The Blond on Monday, and Madonna was spotted twerking with rapper Tokischa, with whom she collaborated on a new remix of her song “Hung Up.”
Perhaps she’ll team up with her eldest daughter next; Lourdes recently embarked on a music career of her own, releasing her debut single, “Lock&Key,” as Lolahol.
CELEBRITIES
Mustapha Sholagbade makes another pledges his life to wife on birthday
Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade has penned an emotional birthday message to his beautiful wife as she clocks a new age today, September 16.
The actor noted how he and his wife have been through a lot together.
The actor went on to pledge his life for his wife, however, he isn’t ready to prove it yet.
The actor stated that his wife deserves the very best out of life because she is the very best thing that has ever happened to him.
“It’s your birthday My beautiful wife, we have been through a lot together. I do not mind dying for you. Just don’t ask me to prove it. I am just not ready to die as yet. You deserve the very best out of life because you are the very best thing that has ever happened to me. I love you for your bug heart, the patience you show an imperfect man like me, and for making everything right. I must have done something incredible in my past life because I was rewarded with you as my wife, reason I don’t deserve your kind heart. You gave me beautiful children and turned our house into a home. You are what dreams are made of. Thank you for all you risk. I cherish you a whole lot honey. Happy birthday Yeye, Mum Majesty and Reign Sholagbade have a wonderful birthday Mine. Livelong and keep winning. See you in a bit”.
Sholagbade was recently in a joyous mood over his wife’s academic achievement.
His wife and mother of his children bagged a University degree, and the actor couldn’t be more excited.
Throughout her years in school, the actor’s wife had to combine schooling with family.
In the process of pursuing her academics, she welcomed a son and a set of twins.
Mustapha admitted that he felt his wife wouldn’t be successful, but she changed it all with her efforts.
Appreciating her, he described her as a ‘strong Queen.
“To my dearest wife, of whom I am very proud of for she has done which looked so impossible. In the process, you brought a king to live, follow by set of twins but went back and later come alone as king. You are a strong Queen babe. It felt like a tough journey, it felt like you might not get successful in it but you have changed it all with your efforts. I am so so happy for you. All the credit goes to your hard work and dedication for making this graduation possible for yourself. You have not only made me the happiest man but also the proudest man by becoming a graduate. Super proud of you. Mummy Royals. Congratulations mine”.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick sued for $40M over alleged scam
Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick are being sued for $40 million for promoting luxe prizes on Instagram that are allegedly part of a fake lottery scam.
People who entered the contests were allegedly promised a chance at winning items such as first-class tickets to Los Angeles, a three-night stay in Beverly Hills and even $100,000.
The company that organizes the lotteries, Curated Businesses, told TMZ on Thursday that there have been legitimate winners and that they have the paperwork to prove it.
However, the plaintiffs — made up of people who participated in the contests but did not win — claim in the lawsuit that Kardashian, 41, Disick, 39, and Curated Businesses organized the contests to allegedly sell their personal information to advertisers, according to TMZ.
They claim they have been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content,” per the lawsuit.
Disick is allegedly the main organizer of the lotteries and celebrities like Kardashian, her family members Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner have helped promote it to their millions of followers on Instagram.
The Plaintiffs are reportedly seeking $20 million from each defendant.
Kim’s rep declined to comment and reps for Disick and Curated Businesses could not immediately be reached.
However, the Australian-based company explains on their website how their process works in their “Frequently Asked Questions” section and has a list of campaign winners from 2019 to 2022 on one of their landing pages.
“They are Australian government approved and compliant. As required by Australian law, we also engage the services of fully qualified independent scrutineer to oversee the random draw.”
One of the winners listed is a social media user with the handle @nana_billions.
In an August 31 post about the contest’s results on Instagram, she wrote, “Pinch meeeeeeeeee! I’m screaming 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 omg this is surreal! @curatedbusinesses@curated_businesses_legal thank you guys so much! I’m in shock 💃💃💃💃💃💃.”
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Wendy Williams back in rehab for substance abuse issues
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Lionel Messi sets new Champions League records to beat Cristiano Ronaldo
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Kolawole Ajeyemi proudly celebrates his mother’s birthday with heartwarming tribute
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Graham Potter makes Chelsea vow after first match ends in Champions League frustration
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Erling Haaland cheekily pokes fun at Borussia Dortmund after goal – ;They didn’t stop me"
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Sylvester Stallone covers second tattoo of wife Jennifer Flavin
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split after 2 years of marriage
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Eminem, Snoop Dogg ended feud after Dr. Dre’s brain aneurysm
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings