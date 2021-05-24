ENTERTAINMENT
Baba Ijesha: TAMPAN suspends actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege
The Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practioners Association of Nigeria, TAMPAN, has suspended actors Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Kehinde Adams aka Lege.
Both actors have in the last few weeks been at each other’s throats on social media over the recent arrest of their colleague, Baba Ijesha, who has been accused of multiple defilements of a minor.
Tampan has asked directors in the film industry not to engage the services of the suspended actors
See the statement below
ENTERTAINMENT
Yomi Fabiyi set to release new film, ‘Oko Iyabo”
Popular Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi has concluded plans to release a new film titled “Oko Iyabo”.
The film centers around Olanrewaju James, popularly known as, “Baba Ijesha”.
Fabiyi has been an unapologetic sympathiser towards Baba Ijesha since his arrest on April 22 for allegedly defiling and molesting Comedienne Princess’s foster daughter.
The new film takes its title from Fabiyi’s various battles with his colleague in the movie industry, Iyabo Ojo on the matter.
The duo have been at loggerheads over their contradictory views on the case.
Recalled that Ojo and her friends had on April 29 staged a protest against the alleged plan to release Baba Ijesha on bail.
To counter Ojo, Fabiyi last week Wednesday held a peaceful protest to demand the release of the disgraced actor.
The feud between them took a turn for the worst as Iyabo slammed a N100 million lawsuit against Fabiyi for alleged defamation.
Few hours after Ojo slammed the lawsuit against him, Fabiyi in a series of posts on his Instagram page described the suit as lacking merits.
A release date for the new film is yet to be set.
ENTERTAINMENT
DMX: My bucket list will never be completed, says MI
Nigerian ace rapper,Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI Abaga, has disclosed that late DMX was the reason he started rapping.
The 39-year-old in a tribute message following the legend’s death on Friday added that his bucket list will never be completed because he wanted to meet DMX.
“The greatest rapper to me.. the reason I started rapping has passed on..
“I promised myself I would meet you one day.. now I know my bucket list will never be completed.
“Rest in peace Earl. The world was not fair to you but you did your best!” MI wrote on his social media.
ENTERTAINMENT
Don Jazzy: I sold ‘akara’ in Lagos
Everyone sure has a story to tell about their growing up, and Mavin record boss, Don Jazzy, is not left out on this.
The music producer and record label artiste Michael Collins Ajere popularly known as Don Jazzy shared his story on how he sold akara,(bean cake), during a recent Black Box interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
The philanthropist talked about several issues including his mansion, living in a rented apartment, his family, growing up, among others.
He said he grew up in Ajegunle and later moved to Egbeda in Lagos State at age 11.
Don Jazzy said his memories in Ajegunle were of school, coming home, following his dad to the farm, and later joining his mum where she sold Akara in front of the house.
“My growing up was amazing, beautiful. I grew up in two places, Ajegunle and Egbeda. First, Ajegunle, I was born in Ajegunle. I moved to Egbeda when I was about 11 years old.
“My memories of Ajegunle includes four or five things. School, which was primary school; come back home, follow my dad to the farm, which was at the back of the house, then come back in the night, join my mum who sells akara in the front of the house. Then in the morning my brother and I will walk to go and carry agidi.
“We used to go and carry it from the woman that my mother ordered it from. They used to make it early in the morning; so, it is hot and still like pap. We will bring it back home before it turns to agidi (like eko) then we go to school.
“So, it was school, church, farm, and music.”
