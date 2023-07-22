Baba Ijesha marks one year in prison, how he spends his time in jail

Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, who was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment for child defilement, has spent one year of his prison term at the Maximum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Lagos State.

He was convicted of the crime on July 14, 2022, and was sentenced to 16 years imprisonment on four of the six-count charge—indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration, and sexual assault by penetration— preferred against him.

Since his conviction, there has been intense interest about his life inside the jail.

According to a former fellow inmate, the actor had been resigned to his fate of the unavoidable jail time, but knew he could be released early if he behaved well.

“I would speak to him often whenever prisoners are allowed to stroll,” said the former inmate.

The former inmate said the actor has also developed a “spiritual inclination” during his time in the prison.

“He was doing a lot of spiritual reading. These are the things which keep a person encouraged, and provide strength to pass the whole term,” said the former inmate.

Recall that most times during the trial, when Baba Ijesha appeared in court, he was seen clutching a Christian book titled, ‘How to Thrive in Perilous Times: Living Beyond the World System,’ written by Happy Caldwell.

The former inmate added that the actor would often crack jokes and sing songs to entertain co-inmates, noting that Baba Ijesha definitely made some fans with his jokes.