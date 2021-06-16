Baba Ijesha appears in court, denied bail

Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James popularly known as Baba Ijesha, on Wednesday pleaded not guilty before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos Stat.

Baba Ijesha who was accused of molesting a 14-year-old appeared before the court on Wednesday.

Baba Ijesha, who wore a blue t-shirt, was taken to court in a black maria vehicle of the Rapid Response Squad.

He was charged on a four-count charge of sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child.

Baba Ijesha consequently appeared before the magistrate in Yaba on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters after the arraignment today, one of the counsel for the suspect, Kayode Olabinran, said he prayed the court to grant his client bail on health grounds.

He, however, said the magistrate declined granting his client bail as the case was already filed at the High Court in Lagos by the Directorate of Public Prosecutions in the state.

He said, “He (Baba Ijesha) was not granted bail because the case has been filed at the High Court and that has denied the (Magistrate) Court the power to grant him bail.”

Olabinran also said the date for the hearing at the High Court was not yet known.

Also, Baba Ijesha’s colleague, Yomi Fabiyi, who was in court in solidarity with the actor, said “justice must not be dispensed with personal sentiment”.

Recall that the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, had ruled out any possibility of releasing Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James aka Baba Ijesha, on bail.

The DPP had advised the police to still detain Baba Ijesha, because the case against him “is sexual assault by penetration”.