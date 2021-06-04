Baba confirmed as IGP

The Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Alkali Baba as Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents after the meeting, said Baba was unanimously confirmed.

Buhari had in April, asked Alkali to take over the office of the IGP with immediate effect, in acting capacity.

Until his appointment, Alkali was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters.

He is however up for retirement in March 2023 based on enlistment and age.

Alkali was born on March 1, 1963 (currently 58 years old), in Geidam, Yobe state and was enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988.

A check on the new police law signed by President Buhari in September 2020 mandated that only an officer with at least four more service years’ grace could be appointed as IG.

“The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years,” Section 7 (Part 6) of Act read.

June 4, 2021 in Featured, News Update