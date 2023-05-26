B2K’s Raz-B ‘smashes hospital window’ and ‘climbs building roof’ after feeling ‘unsafe’

B2K singer Raz-B, 37, was filmed “breaking a hospital window” and climbing onto the roof” as police were called to the scene.

In a video making its way around Twitter, Raz-B, whose official name is De’Mario Monte Thornton, was heard sharing how “unsafe” he felt ahead of an unspecified surgical procedure he had scheduled at a Kansas City hospital.

The singer is heard in the video saying: “All day I’ve been trying to clear miscommunications up and I’m letting everybody know right now that – Joseph, I need you to call me right now – I don’t feel safe, I’m in Kansas City, I’m at the Hilton hotel and I’m telling everybody right now, Raz-B does not feel safe.”

Adding: “Put out an APB for Raz-B in Kansas City, I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel safe – I’m telling everybody right now I don’t feel safe.”

Raz, who is from Cleveland, Ohio, captioned the alarming clip: “My brother is full of s***!!!

“I’ve been fighting to stay alive. I don’t wanna have this surgery here …”

In another video shared with TMZ, the singer was reportedly spotted in a dangerous position on the roof near the ledge of the medical facility.

Shortly after sharing the video online, Raz’s followers took to the comment section, where they shared their thoughts.

One person commented: “Praying for you,” while a second added: “Thinking of you, Raz.”

A third commented: “Hope you’re ok,” as a fourth penned: “We will pray for you.”

Elsewhere, Raz, who is currently starring in the Zeus Network series Bad Boys Texas, was active on social media before the incident.