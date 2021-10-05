B/Haram asks Niger residents to shun schools

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have infiltrated many communities in some local government areas of Niger State.

They have reportedly directed residents to remove their children from formal schools, residents said and expressed fears that the onslaught would escalate in the coming days if nothing was done.

The terrorists had also directed the residents, both Muslims and Christians, to marry off their daughters at the age of 12 or face consequences, it was learnt.

The recent developments climaxed the arson by gunmen in Niger State, who were being described as “bandits” for a very long time. The terrorists had killed hundreds of people in Niger and contiguous states of Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto and Kebbi.

Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello on Sunday alerted of the presence of Boko Haram insurgents in Niger, citing recent security breaches in the state.

“We have every reason to believe that we are not dealing with bandits. From the latest operation, the way they coordinated and planned the attack has also confirmed to us that they must have had some kind of training,” the governor said.

Several bomb mines, allegedly planted by Boko Haram were uncovered in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The governor had severally described the bandits as Boko Haram fighters.

For instance, after series of attacks on villages in Shiroro and Munya LGAs on Sunday, April 25, and Monday, April 26, the governor told newsmen that, “The attackers included not only bandits but also Boko Haram members and their next target would be Abuja, a mere two hours away by road.”

The governor claimed that in Kaure, a village in Shiroro LGA, the attackers had hoisted a Boko Haram flag and were in control of the area.

Members of the Ansarul-Islam and Darul-Salam were dislodged from parts of Niger State a few years ago.