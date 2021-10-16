breaking
Azikiwe, Awolowo, others are incomparable to Buhari in all standards – Ohanaeze replies Femi Adesina
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has chided President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Femi Adesina for comparing his principal with Nigeria’s late nationalists.
Ohanaeze, in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the Chidi Ibeh-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro on Saturday, said flAdesina comparing Buhari with Azikiwe and Awolowo is like comparing IDI AMIN DADA of Uganda to Britain’s Wilson Churchill.
Adesina had compared Buhari’s popularity to that of Azikiwe, Awolowo, Shehu Shagari and MKO Abiola.
Ohanaeze believes Azikiwe, Awolowo and others are incomparable to Buhari in all standards, adding that Adesina might be afraid of the entrance of Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, into the mainstream Party.
The statement read, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide idolizes the immeasurable past contributions and legacies left behind by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Obafemi Awolowo, and others who worked with uncommon patriotism and selflessly that built a viable nation that functions, with the international community conceding that Nigeria remained Africa’s Pride in all ramifications, Azikiwe, Awolowo, and others had paid their dues for the country without resorting to nepotism, foreign loans, abuse of power and ineptitude leadership as witnessed by Nigerians since 2015, should be accorded with some respect.
“Yes, Femi Adesina was right because Buhari is greater than Azikiwe and Awolowo. After all, under his boss, Nigeria entered into recession twice, under Buhari Nigeria became the world’s headquarters of poverty, unlike Azikiwe and Awolowo that was fascinated with issues of good quality policies that boosted the standards of living of Nigerians in the early ’60s, which nourished the unity of the country and offered free education to the southwest, Buhari is surrounded by praise troubadours that helplessly watched Nigeria divided along ethnic and religious lines.
“The Presidential spokesman Femi Adesina might be afraid of the entrance of Femi Fani Kayode into the mainstream Party, as the latter might be a terrific replacement for his job and the best way to get hold of his office is to poke fun at President Buhari with sycophantic fallacies, for the records, President Buhari might be unique and extraordinary in his career and lifestyle, but comparing him with Azikiwe and Awolowo is like comparing IDI AMIN DADA of Uganda to Britain’s Wilson Churchill, Azikiwe and Awolowo are the progenitors of the nation.”
Terrorists likely to attack Nigeria – UK Government lists 12 states its citizens should avoid
The United Kingdom government in Nigeria has said terrorists are likely to carry out more attacks in Nigeria, while listing out more than 12 states which its citizens in Nigeria should avoid or be prepared for a high risk of kidnapping and other crimes.
In a statement published on its website on Friday, the government also urged its citizens to monitor the local media for information on possible protests in different parts of the country.
“Terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in Nigeria. Most attacks are conducted by Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) and occur in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States in the North East,” the UK government said.
The statement further reads, “Events to mark the one year anniversary of #EndSARS protests are likely to take place nationally, week commencing 18 October.
“There may be protests and a heightened security presence in major cities such as Lagos and Abuja. In parallel, the high profile trial date of a separatist leader is also scheduled for 21 October in Abuja.
“There may be additional protests and a heightened security presence in Abuja and in the South-East for this reason. In all areas affected, you should monitor local media, and avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings.
“From 3 September 2021, the Nigerian Commission mandated for all telecommunication operators in Nigeria to stop extending services to Zamfara State.
”This includes a suspension of all mobile telecommunications including WiFi. A number of other state governments, including Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger have also implemented a partial shutdown of telecom services.
“Since 9 August, there has been an increase in protests and demonstrations in the South-East region of Nigeria. Protests, including “Stay at Home” protests, are likely during October in the South East region.
“There have been reports of violence during Stay at Home protests previously. You should monitor local media, avoid any demonstrations or large gatherings and follow any instructions from local police and security forces.
“There have been a number of attacks and targeted killings in the South East and South-South regions of Nigeria, including in the states of Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Delta, Edo and Ebonyi.
“Some of these attacks have been on isolated roads and in remote locations, but there is a chance that they could occur in metropolitan areas. There is also a heightened risk of indiscriminate attacks on police and security infrastructure, which may inadvertently affect bystanders.
”A number of states have imposed curfews. Travellers to these regions are advised to exercise caution if travelling in remote areas at night and follow local news and information outlets for further information, including on local curfews.
”During October 2020, there were a number of large-scale protests (known as #EndSARS protests) in Abuja, Lagos and other locations across Nigeria. Strikes over workers’ rights in Kaduna State started on 17 May 2021. Protests have occurred and disruptions to transport and utilities have been reported. See Safety and Security.
”The terrorist groups have previously shown intent and capability to conduct kidnaps in Nigeria. Foreign nationals, including humanitarian workers, are likely targets for kidnap. Humanitarian hubs and humanitarian workers have been targeted during attacks in the North East, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020.
”There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. Further attacks are likely. Attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests as well as places visited by tourists.
”You should avoid places where crowds gather, including political meetings, religious gatherings and places of worship, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, transport hubs and camps for displaced people. See Terrorism.
“The al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Jamaat al Ansar al Muslimeen fi Bilad al Sudan, better known as Ansaru, claims to have killed at least 6 people, kidnapped dozens, and destroyed several vehicles during an ambush along the Kaduna-Zaira highway in Kaduna State in mid-January 2020.
“If you decide to travel to Kaduna State, you should avoid regular patterns of travel or movement, and aim to only travel during daylight hours.
“There’s a high threat of kidnap throughout Nigeria. Kidnaps can be motivated by criminality or terrorism and could be carried out for ideological, financial or political gain. Anecdotal evidence suggests that the risk of kidnap increases after dark.
”As well as in North-East Nigeria, extremist groups operate in some northern and middle belt states including Bauchi, Gombe, Kano, Kogi, Kaduna, Niger and the Adamawa States. If you’re working or travelling in these States then you should be aware of the risk of terrorist kidnapping. See Terrorist kidnaps and Criminal kidnaps
“Before considering travel to areas to which the FCDO advise against all or all but essential travel you should take professional security advice. Be vigilant at all times and keep others informed of your travel plans. If you’re working in Nigeria you should follow your employer’s security advice, make sure your accommodation is secure and review your security measures regularly.”
#EndSARS memorial: Police warning against Lagos protest illegal – Falana
Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has condemned the warning of Lagos Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, against End SARS protest on October 20.
Falana, who made the remark in a statement obtained by Channels Television on Thursday, said the Police lacked the power to ban public protests in Nigeria.
Recall that groups and individuals are planning to commemorate the one year anniversary of the Lekki toll gate shooting by Nigerian Army troops.
The Lagos state police had earlier this week warned that it will “suppress planned protests” in commemoration of last year’s EndSARS protests.
The Police claimed that the planned protests may lead to a “breakdown of law and order.”
Reacting to the development, Falana said, “Police’s stance is illegal as they constitute a gross infringement of the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly guaranteed by sections 38 and 40 of the Nigerian Constitution as well as articles 9 and 10 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights Act.”
“Since police permits have been outlawed and banned in Nigeria by the Federal High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal, the Nigeria Police Force cannot be permitted to ban rallies without a repeal of the law on public meetings, rallies and processions in the country. In other words, the ban on public protests announced by the Police Authorities cannot obliterate the constitutionally guaranteed rights of Nigerians to assemble peacefully and express themselves.
“After all, it is public knowledge that General Muhammadu Buhari (as he then was) and other leaders of the ruling All Progressive Congress who took part in public rallies against fuel hike in January 2012 and protests against insecurity in November 2014. To that extent, the Buhari administration ought to restrain the Police from banning peaceful rallies against police brutality on October 20, 2020, in any manner whatsoever and however.
“Finally, the Police and other security agencies should be reminded of the indisputable fact that neither the former British colonial police force nor the defunct neocolonial military junta succeeded in banning public protests in Nigeria.”
Zamfara first-class monarch regains freedom after 30 days in kidnappers’ den
Kidnapped Zamfara traditional ruler, Emir of Bungudu , Alhaji Hassan Attahiru has regained his freedom.
The traditional ruler was released on Thursday after 30 days in captivity.
The emir was abducted by bandits on September 14, while travelling to Abuja. His police orderly was killed in the incident and another police officer was taken with the monarch.
A source at the palace who pleaded for anonymity, said the monarch had been released by his captors.
“The monarch will seek medical attention before proceeding to Zamfara. We are anxiously waiting to receive him,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.
Attahiru, a first-class emir, is a former Secretary to the Government of Zamfara State.
The Emir’s release from captivity was barely 48-hours after a family source confided in newsmen that the abductors has increased the ransom for his release to N100m.
The abductors had initially demanded N20 million ransom as condition for his release.
It is not clear how much was paid as ransom to secure his release.
