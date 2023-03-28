Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Ayu steps aside as PDP chairman

Iyorchia Ayu steps aside s PDP chairman

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Iyorchia Ayu has stepped aside from his position.

Recall that Ayu was suspended during the week by the Benue State branch of the party.

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP at an emergency meeting today, Tuesday, resolved that the Deputy National Chairman (North) His Excellency, Amb. Umar Ililya Damagum assumes the National Chairmanship of the party in acting capacity.

 

Details later…..

 

