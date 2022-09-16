ENTERTAINMENT
Ayu – Ogun PDP disowns Makinde, pass vote of confidence on National Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, has said it stands with the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, amid calls for his resignation.
Ogun PDP members said they are refuting a claim by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State that the entire Southwest stakeholders had called for Ayu’s resignation.
Makinde was said to have made the claim at the Southwest Stakeholders Interactive Session with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Ibadan on Wednesday.
In a statement made available on Friday, the PDP Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Akinloye Bankole, said “the leaders disassociate Ogun State chapter of the party from the pronouncement of Governor Seyi Makinde and affirm that there was no prior meeting nor agreement relating to such pronouncement.”
According to Bankole, the leaders are of the view that the current demand for Ayu’s resignation “is ill-timed and dangerous for the wellbeing of the party especially as the political mobilization and campaigns for 2023 general elections build up across the nation.”
He said, “Ogun PDP strongly insists that the sanctity of the party constitution cannot be slaughtered on the altar of narrow individuals’ whims and caprice.”
Bankole posited that the party, at this crucial stage of its democratic existence, requires full concentration to remain focused on its goal of rescuing and repositioning the country for prosperity and abundance.
He maintained that all forms of distractions should be jettisoned for the common good of all.
The spokesman stated further that the Ogun PDP leadership is fully committed to the presidential aspiration of Atiku and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.
Paul Pogba’s brother arrested over alleged plot to blackmail ex-Man United midfielder
Mathias, older brother to Juventus star, Paul Pogba, has been arrested.
Mathias was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in the blackmail plot against his brother, Pogba.
The suspect, who was summoned by the police for questioning, was detained along with four others in police custody in Paris.
It is alleged that he participated in attempting to extort his brother of €13 million (£11.2m).
Le Monde reports that Mathias was summoned by the police and was detained immediately when he presented himself to investigators.
Police enquiry sources said that Pogba, handed over €100,000 (£85,000) to the fruadsters after being escorted at gunpoint to a flat in Roissy-en-Brie, in the eastern suburb of Paris, in March.
The former Manchester United star alleged that he was ordered to pay ‘protection money’ worth €1m (£860,000) a year, from the age of 16 when he first became a professional footballer.
Pogba is said to have attempted to withdraw the full amount but was not authorised by his bank.
Instead, the 29-year-old paid £85,000 to the gang but filed a criminal complaint after the group continued to press for more money.
BBNaija season 7: Fans camp with Phyna as she trashes Sheggz and Bella’s perfect relationship for insulting her
Fans of the Big Brother Naija season 7, Level Up, have shown favouritism to one of the housemates, Phyna after she clashed with Sheggz and Bella.
Following the return of the evicted housemates Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy, the house was set agog with drama during the discussion for their wager task.
Phyna, the head of house, stirred drama when she warned Bella to stop discussing food issues during their wager task, stating she wanted a discussion about how their wager would progress.
Bella, who refused to accept Phyna’s authority, claimed the latter could not tell her what to do, and the issue escalated to a big drama, with both of them exchanging words.
The dramatic Phyna trashed Bella and her Level Up boyfriend, Sheggz’s supposed perfect relationship, referring to the Sunday eviction night drama between Bella, Sheggz, Ebuka and the audience.
Bella stirred angry reactions online when she told Ebuka that Sheggz was changing from addressing her with insensitive words. Her statement made the audience boo her for putting up with Sheggz’s constant rude behaviour in their relationship.
Fans of the show have shown their support to Phyna over her fight with Bella. In addition, many praised Phyna for trashing Bella’s supposed perfect relationship with Sheggz. Read some of the reactions below.
One Adebayo wrote: She spoke the fact abeg all these ones be forming perfect and standard but una dey big brother house awon werey gbogbo
“When you say someone is from the streets it means the parents or background is irresponsible, and saying who brought anybody up also means the background or parents are irresponsible,” one Daniel wrote.
One Charity declared that “In other words,phyna dey translate everything ebuka try tell bella on sunday in vawulence form😂😂😂😂😂😂i love it”
One Dominic wrote: Street ti takeover 😂😂😂😂😂 Phyna easy on them please.
‘Succession’ creator disses King Charles III in Emmys 2022 speech
“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong dissed King Charles III in his acceptance speech for Best Drama Series at the Emmys 2022 on Monday night.
“Big week for successions. New king in the UK … for us,” the UK native said in front of a star-studded audience at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.
“Uh, evidently a little more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles,” he continued, acknowledging the Television Academy’s votes that earned his team a golden statuette.
As cheers and gasps filled the room, Armstrong added, “I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position that he is. We’ll leave that up to other people.”
He then moved on from royal talk and applauded those involved in the success of his HBO series. “We are incredibly grateful to have this honor,” Armstrong said. “This group is extraordinary. It’s a team effort.”
Emmys viewers had mixed feelings about his dig at Charles.
“winning Best Drama and cracking a joke about the royal succession on national TV is quite a choice,” one person tweeted, while another echoed, “the royal family succession bit during Succession’s best drama speech I cringe.”
Meanwhile, some fans seemed amused.
“Why is the dude accepting the award for Succession looking for enemies in the royal family omgndjsksmddjj,” one person wrote.
“it’s so funny bc ik those ppl watch succession and laugh at all the fucked up jokes and they can’t laugh at this even though it’s literally the truth there IS in fact more voting done for the emmy’s compared to making a british royal in charge of the country get a grip LMAO,” another individual added.
Charles, 73, was officially proclaimed the reigning monarch of the UK and Commonwealth on Saturday morning — just days after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at age 96.
His Majesty’s two-part accession council took place at the State Apartments of St. James’ Palace in London.
“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”
