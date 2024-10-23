Lil Baby’s Ayesha Howard announced the birth of her daughter via Instagram on Tuesday night.

Howard took to social media to gush over her “doll baby” with a carousel of photos captioned, “Golden girls ✨💜👑 .”

She also seemingly revealed the newborn’s birthday, adding “10/14” at the end of the caption.

In the birth announcement, the new mom confirmed her pregnancy as she showed off her baby bump in a sheer purple dress with cutout in the midsection.

Howard — who is an influencer and uses the name “Little Ms. Golden” on Instagram – styled the maternity ensemble with heels and a bedazzled headband.

She also shared an ultrasound image of her daughter and another snap of the little one dressed in a pink outfit with a purple heart emoji covering her face. “Momma doll baby,” she wrote.

However, Howard did not confirm the identity of the baby’s father, even though Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards petitioned her for paternity and child support in September.

Soon after the birth announcement, many of Howard’s followers took to the comments to react.

“Ayesha!!!!!!! U did that honey!!!! 😍😍😍 congrats bb!!! Welcome to #girlmomlife it’s theeeee best!!! 😘,” one fan wrote.

Another person gushed, “Congratulations beautiful 😍😍 you look so glowing ✨.”