Ayade swears in ‘successor’

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State has sworn in Mr Eric Anderson to succeed him as Commissioner for Tourism and Culture.

Anderson was formerly Special Adviser on Tourism while Ayade doubled as Commissioner for Tourism and Development until yesterday.

The governor charged the new commissioner to work to ensure that the state retained the status of being number one tourism destination in the country by expanding the frontiers with innovation.

The swearing in was held almost two months after the state House of Assembly cleared the nominee.