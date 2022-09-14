NEWS
Ayade locks out Governor’s Office workers for coming late to work
Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Wednesday locked out senior and junior personnel working in the Governor’s Office for lateness.
The governor, who returned to Calabar on Monday after a long absence, came to work earlier and ordered the security to lock the main gate at about 8 am.
Due to the governor’s irregularity in the office and lack of reprimands, most civil servants, particularly those working in the governor’s saunter in most times at about 11 am and leave before 3 pm.
A good number of them laze about gossiping and sleeping while some women go from one office to another selling trinkets and biscuits.
As of noon, the gate was still under lock and key while visitors and personnel milled around the surroundings.
No official had addressed both the personnel, visitors, and government contractors at the time of filing this report
It would be recalled that this is the third time Ayade has locked out government workers since becoming governor over lateness.
The governor has often said he does not have the heart to lay off workers or reprimand them even when they commit serious offences.
NEWS
ASUU strike: Block road to NASS, Aso Rock not Lagos-Ibadan expressway – Yul to students
Nollywood movie star, Yul Edochie has condemned the blocking of the ever-busy Lagos Ibadan road by university students protesting the prolonged strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).
Students on Tuesday blocked the Sagamu Interchange section of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, demanding an end to the seven months old industrial action.
The development which left many motorists stranded yesterday has generated reactions from concerned Nigerians.
Reacting, Yul, in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, urged the students to instead, take their grievances to the National Assembly and Aso Rock.
He wrote, “Dear students, it’s good to see you’re expressing your displeasure over the ASUU strike. However, this move doesn’t make much sense.
“Citizens don’t have to suffer bcos of the govt’s failure to resolve the strike. If you want to block the road, block the national assembly, block Aso Rock”.
NEWS
Nigerian student commits suicide in Kebbi
Musa David, a twenty-five-year-old student of the Department of Banking and Finance, Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic (WUFP), Birnin Kebbi, has reportedly committed suicide.
David allegedly committed suicide while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Birnin Kebbi.
However, the NSCDC has refuted the allegation, which was widely circulated in the state capital yesterday.
The NSCDC spokesperson, Akeem Adeyemi, described the incident as unfortunate.
He said David’s abnormal behaviour had forced his aunty, Mrs Augustina Galadima, who lives in the Gangare Hostel, in Badariya, Birnin Kebbi metropolis, to seek the help of an NSCDC officer, who allegedly took him to the corps’ office for safety.
He warned the general public about the dangers of spreading rumours while advising them to always verify things before sharing with others.
Before he carried out the act, late Musa was suspected to have taken some substances, suspected to be hard drugs.
His corpse had since been handed over to his relatives for burial.
NEWS
Archbishop of Canterbury sends pizzas to people queuing in rain to see Queen lying in state
Archbishop of Canterbury, Most Rev Justin Welby sent pizza to mourners queuing up to be among the first to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in state in London
The rain and cold weather did not stop well-wishers from gathering near Lambeth Bridge to pay their respects to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
Courtesy of the Most Rev Justin Welby and his charity Feeding Britain, boxes full of steaming pizza and hot drinks were delivered to the crowds.
A woman geared up with a waterproof rain jacket told Sky News: ‘We had the Archbishop’s charity bring down some pizza.
