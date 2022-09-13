NEWS
Aviation workers shut Nigerian airports over new law
Aviation unions Monday paralysed activities at the nation’s airports following simultaneous protests over an alleged move to proscribe trade union activities as contained in the newly passed Civil Aviation Act.
Thousands of passengers were stranded in airports across the country as many of them said they missed important appointments.
Five aviation unions had last Thursday threatened to shut down the industry after discovering what they called “obnoxious clauses” in the new Act assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari penultimate week.
They vowed to protest at all airports nationwide and picket the aviation agencies in Abuja and Lagos to demand for the removal of the clauses.
The unions also gave the federal government and the National Assembly 14 days to expunge the clauses or face a total shutdown of the industry.
The protesting unions include the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP), National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) and the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE).
The contentious clauses
The bone of contention, our correspondent learnt, is the provisions of Section 67, subsections 1, 2 and 3 in the new Act, which classify aviation workers as rendering essential services.
In designating aviation as essential services, Section 67 said, “All services, which facilitate and maintain the smooth, orderly and safe take-off, flight and handling of aircraft and the disembarkation and evacuation of passengers and cargo respectively in all aerodromes in Nigeria are hereby designated as essential services pursuant to the provisions of section 11 (I) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Subsection Two added that “The minister may by regulations prohibit all or such class or classes of workers, officers and other employees of persons, whether corporate or natural, engaged in the provision of the services specified in subsection (1) of this section from taking part in a strike or other industrial action.”
The unions however vowed to reject the provisions and said the implementation of the new CAA is dead on arrival.
In Kano, the commercial nerve centre of the North, it was a double-edged sword as an inter-agency spat between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) resulted in the shutdown of the air navigational system by the air traffic controllers, thereby preventing flights from taking off or landing at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).
It was gathered that FAAN on Friday disconnected power supply to all NAMA staff accommodations due to non-payment of electricity bills, which provoked them (NAMA staff) to down tools, thereby affecting landing and take-off of flights.
An airport official said AZMAN and Max Air flights scheduled for Abuja and Lagos in the early morning were not allowed to leave on schedule, and that passengers after boarding the flights were later told to disembark as the Air Traffic Controllers shut down their operations.
However, Daily Trust reports that some hours later, the flights resumed after the disputes between the two bodies were resolved with the agreement that activities will continue with immediate effect.
It was gathered that members of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) had earlier threatened to shut down air navigation facilities in the Kano zone over the disconnection of electricity supply by FAAN.
They, however, made good their threat, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for hours even as the airport also contended with the protest by the unions.
In Lagos, members of the union started their protest from Arik Air/FAAN headquarters, marching towards the MMA2 before heading to their office at FAAN’s Maintenance Yard.
There was heavy gridlock along the airport road during the period of the protest.
The unions had shut all entry points to the FAAN and NAMA regional headquarters, preventing workers from accessing their offices.
All cars belonging to workers at FAAN, NAMA and other agencies were parked outside during the protest while the gates were only opened by 12 noon after the day’s protest.
The union members carried placards with various inscriptions, saying no to an attempt by the federal government to criminalise trade union activities.
General Secretary of the ATSSSAN, Comrade Frances Akinjole told our correspondent that classifying aviation as rendering essential services was an attempt to gag the unions and vow to resist it in totality.
He stated that the unions have resolved to shut down the industry in the next 14 days if the provisions were not expunged.
He said findings by the unions from the National Assembly indicated that the provisions were not in the original bill passed by the legislature and call for an investigation to ascertain how the clauses found their way into the bill.
Also, the National Treasurer of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Comrade Safoya Araga reiterated that the workers would not fold their arms and allow their freedom of association to be tampered with.
In Abuja, aviation workers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport also joined their counterparts in the protest against the new CAA.
The protest saw the union members marching through the major roads at the airport, insisting that the classification of aviation workers as essential service providers in the new Act is anti-labour and must be rescinded by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The workers who took their protest from the international wing of the airport up to the gate carried different placards saying “Buhari don’t assent to anti-union aviation bill/act”, our voices must be heard, protest is our right’, ‘when injustice becomes law, resistance becomes a duty”.
The Chairman of NUATE in Abuja, Comrade Dauda Nambol said the protest was premised on the illegal clauses inserted into the Aviation Bill.
He explained that classifying them as essential workers means that they would be exempted from all the instruments of their actions, they would not be allowed to carry out strikes, picketing or lock-outs, saying these are the instrument of their struggles as enshrined in the International Labour Organization (ILO) convention.
“We are comrades and this is our right as workers. If we feel dissatisfied over any issue we have the right to protest and we will not allow anybody to take away that right.”
Nambol warned that after the peaceful protest, they have given the government two weeks to retract the clause, saying failure to do so, they would use all the available instruments to ensure they achieve their struggle.
Passengers angry
Hundreds of passengers in various airports were stranded following the double actions by the generality of aviation workers and air traffic controllers.
In Kano, for instance, some top personalities stranded at the airport including federal lawmakers, top executives of some states and others, had to intervene and sorted out the differences, which led to the restoration of the flight operation.
Sani Adamu, who passed the night in Kano after traveling by road from Bauchi with the intention of going to the office in Lagos said he was not happy.
My scheduled flight was 8.25 am from Kano to Lagos but we departed at 1.45 pm.
“Aviation is a serious business and there is the need for all stakeholders to be on the same page to avert needless altercations,” he said.
Another passenger going to Abuja said he missed an important appointment with his doctor.
“The medical doctor comes once in three months and here I am…I have to live with my problem after carefully planning for this trip. It is really sad,” he said.
He said protest is legitimate provided workers felt cheated.
Speaking on the action of the unions, a staff working with FAAN, who doesn’t want his name mentioned because he was not cleared to speak to the press, said the dispute has been resolved and that scheduled flights left the airports for Abuja, Lagos and other places around 11:00am.
“The problem has been resolved and normal activities have commenced in the airport. As I speak to you now, Azman and Max air are on their way to Abuja and Lagos as earlier scheduled. So, we have no other issue now and work has resumed, right now there is an announcement of flight,” the source has said.
Minister denies in hand in ‘controversial clauses’
Meanwhile, the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has denied ‘smuggling’ the clauses into the bill.
His Special Assistant on Public Affairs, Dr. James Odaudu in a chat with one of our correspondents asked the unions to contact the lawmakers who passed the bill or the Presidency.
According to him, it is “uncharitable” to accuse the Minister, whom he said had always engaged the unions, of smuggling the clauses in the new Act. He said that should not be enough reason to shut down the airports, urging them to consider the economic losses that such an action would trigger.
Odaudu said, “The law was passed at the National Assembly. The union members were at the public hearing. If they were part of the process, is it now they would start blaming the minister?
“There is no minister in the history of aviation that has engaged the unions in discussion on policy matters than what this minister has done.
“The minister did not pass the law. So if they feel aggrieved, they can approach the National Assembly or the President…”
Kenya: Osinbajo to represent president Buhari at Ruto’s inauguration
The Federal Government says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) will represent Nigeria in Kenya at the East African nation’s inauguration of William Ruto as its 5th President slated for today, Tuesday.
Ruto’s electoral victory in last month’s election was affirmed by the country’s Supreme Court last week.
This was disclosed in the State House press release issued, yesterday, by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande.
The statement indicated that the Vice President would be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu
It read: “Prof. Osinbajo departs Abuja tonight and will join other leaders across Africa and beyond for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled to hold in Nairobi with about 20 heads of state expected to grace the ceremony”.
According to the statement, one of the highlights of the event would be the handing over the instruments of power including a ceremonial sword and a copy of Kenya’s Constitution to the new president by outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.
It further noted that Nigeria and Kenya share very warm and long standing diplomatic relations underpinned by strong economic cooperation and cultural affinities.
The statement concluded saying Professor Osibanjo would return to Abuja after the event.
ASUU strike: Brain drain to hit universities as lecturers relocate overseas
There is still no end in sight to the industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, especially with the case now before the National Industrial Court, Abuja division.
Investigation showed that universities would soon be hit by brain drain as some lecturers are already on their way out of the country.
The students, as well as parents, suffer the most in this impasse due to undue elongation of academic sessions with its attendant toll on the economic fortunes of parents and guardians.
Right from the previous administrations, the academic unions had embarked on several strikes to express their grievances over federal government’s non-responsiveness towards the welfare of their members, as well as infrastructural deficit that has marred the tertiary institutions in the country.
Suffix it to say that there was no administration since 1999 that did not witness ASUU strike, but the latest which started on February 14, 2022 after a 14-month-strike notice from the union had further crippled the educational system.Though the Federal government had at different times attempted to break the deadlock by engaging the striking union in meetings and negotiations, the strike had continued.
ASUU had made seven key demands from the federal government, which include: funding of revitalisation of tertiary institutions; Payment of outstanding Earned Academic Allowances (EAA); review of NUC 2004 Act to tackle the proliferation of Universities and 26 percent budgetary allocation to education sector.
Others were: Implementation of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS); Constitution of visitation panels, withheld salaries and non-remittance of check-off dues of unions, as well as addressing the salary shortfall of lecturers.
It was gathered that the federal government had met some of the demands but ASUU refused to shift ground due to previous experience with the FG in not honoring agreements.
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu attributed the lingering strike action to the union’s failure to come to a compromise, noting that no demand can be satisfied 100 percent by any government.
Adamu said the FG has offered a 23.5 percent salary increase for lecturers of all categories and a 35 percent increase for professors, describing the offer as the “best” the federal government could do, even as he noted that the increment will take effect from January, 2023.
He added that the FG had resolved to release N200 billion in 2023 budget for revitalization of federal universities, to pay outstanding earned allowances, as well as ensure prompt payment of allowances as they arise to all deserving staff, adding that the FG would uphold the ‘no work, no pay policy’.
The Minister noted that the present administration would not be cajoled into endorsing unrealistic agreements with ASUU as done by the previous administration just to douse tension, saying that ASUU should come to terms with Nigeria’s present economic realities.
However, these conciliatory offers never moved ASUU, which is bent on getting 100% of its demands implemented. Though it is obvious that ASUU’s refusal is based on the minister’s stance on the government’s earlier resolve not to pay striking lecturers for the period they did not work, his silence on the timeline for the release of the outstanding N1.2 trillion arising from the 2009 and 2012 agreements is another issue.
Also, one of the bones of contention according to the Minister is the issue of the proposed payment platform, which is yet to be approved by President Muhammadu Buhari as the technical committee in-charge of the process has not submitted its report.
“The President is actually waiting for the report of the technical committee on the three payment platforms. I have seen one of the reports but I have not seen the final one. From what I have seen, the U3PS is probably the best followed by UTAS and IPPIS,” he said.
ASUU National Chairman, Emmanuel Osodeke, however, explained that what the union is demanding is not just for the welfare of lecturers but for the refurbishment of Nigerian universities to attract students from other parts of the world.
According to him, “We’re asking for that money for Nigerian students, and Nigerian parents. The money is for building infrastructure, upgrading libraries, hostels, and lecture theatres so that students will not be having lectures through windows; so that students will not be sitting on the floor during lectures, the salaries of lecturers should be competitive.”
The back and forth nature of the situation has put some students and their parents at a fix. Some lecturers who got offers to teach outside the country have already travelled out.
The Chairperson of ASUU, Akwa Ibom State chapter, Dr Happiness Uduk, who also confirmed that some lecturers and professors are leaving the country, said the federal government should act fast to avert the impending doom this will spell on the educational system in Nigeria.
Though she did not mention the number of lecturers and professors that have left University of Uyo, UniUyo, where she teaches, she noted that, ”actually, professors and other lecturers in UniUyo who had opportunities outside have left and more are leaving the country for greener pastures.”
Students on the other hand, who were interviewed by our correspondent, expressed worry over the lingering ASUU strike, urging the FG and the Union to have a truce so that academic activities would resume.
However, the senator, representing Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district, Dr Chris Ekpenyong in an exclusive interview shared sympathy with the striking union and wondered why the federal government could not meet ASUU demands completely once and for all.
Describing the educational system in Nigeria as dysfunctional and the infrastructural status as catastrophic, the Senator urged the federal government not to fold its arms and allow the institutions to rot away.
According to him, “I share the sympathy with ASUU; it is a failure of the government in power. But I’m still worried that our then president, the first time we had a PhD holder as a president, highly educated, yet there was an ASUU strike for many months. I had thought that he would be the one to find a solution to the ASUU problem, but he couldn’t.”
“ASUU had complained of brain drain, our educational system is highly dysfunctional and for government to close their eyes and refuse to adopt solutions being suggested by ASUU for the growth and development of education, as well as manpower is catastrophic; so I’m not in support of government folding their hands and say ASUU do whatever you like. There should be an agreement between ASUU and the federal government,” Ekpenyong said.
Ekweremadu: Again, Ohanaeze begs UK as kidney ailment hits Senator
Apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has again appealed to the United Kingdom authorities to grant bail to Senator Ike Ekweremadu.
The lawmaker has been in detention for months now after he was charged alongside his wife for alleged organ harvesting.
Although the wife, Beatrice was granted bail, the court ruled that the former Deputy Senate President was a flight risk.
But on Monday, the lawmaker’s daughter, who has been down with kidney disease, cried out to the world, soliciting for a kidney donor.
She went ahead to reveal that her father was also battling kidney ailment even while in detention
Reacting, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike begged the UK authorities to consider the health condition of the lawmaker.
Okwu, in a statement made available to DAILY POST on Tuesday, said there was no way Ekweremadu would jump bail considering his status in the society.
He said, “In the light of the revelations by Senator Ike Ekweremadu’s daughter, we want to appeal again that he be released on bail.
“It is always said that a court trial is for the living. You can try a man who is dead; so considering the current revelation of the Senator’s health status, our plea is that he be released on bail to enable him to attend to his health and face his trial.
“Senator Ike Ekweremadu is not just a former Deputy Senate President, but former Speaker, ECOWAS parliament. There is no way such a calibre of person would jump bail.”
“We urge the UK court to reconsider its stand on this matter in order to avoid a double jeopardy. Should Ekweremadu and his daughter die in the course of this case, it would have amounted to a double jeopardy.
“He is still an accused person and we have never doubted his innocence from day one of this episode. This is why we are again making this very passionate appeal,” Okwu added.
