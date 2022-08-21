Jobs
AutoCAD Designer Job at Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Company: Lifemate Nigeria Limited
Job description: Lifemate Nigeria Limited is a professional furniture multinational corporation with 14 outlets distributed across Lagos…
Expected salary: 60000 – 100000 per month
Location: Ogun
Job date: Wed, 20 Jul 2022 04:23:47 GMT
Client Services Officer (Marketing) Job at DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited
Company: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited
Job description: DE Ghauzi Micro Lending Nigeria Limited is a micro lending company targeted at having over Ten million customer base in… all 36 states of Nigeria as well as Federal Capital Territory. The company offers subscribers a secured platform for daily…
Expected salary: 2760000 – 3240000 per year
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Thu, 21 Jul 2022 04:56:17 GMT
Digital Marketer Job at Walex Biz Nigeria
Company: Walex Biz Nigeria
Job description: Walex Biz Nigeria Limited is a full-spectrum software solutions company based in Abuja, Nigeria. We deliver solutions… and implementing new initiatives. Strong interest in technology & social entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond. Strong written…
Expected salary:
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Sat, 23 Jul 2022 03:39:07 GMT
Sales Representative Job at Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
Company: Sinoma Cargo International Nigeria Limited
Job description: Sinoma Nigeria Company Limited is a Chinese construction company for EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction…
Expected salary:
Location: Abuja, FCT
Job date: Tue, 19 Jul 2022 02:56:57 GMT
