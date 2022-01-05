BUSINESS
Auto insurance is expected to cost 5% more in 2022. Here’s where it’s the most and least expensive
Like many things right now, the cost of auto insurance is rising.
For 2022, the average national cost to insure a car is expected to jump 5% to $1,707 annually, up from $1,663 in 2021, according to Insurify.
“Our prediction for 2022 is on par with projected inflation rates, and factors in the continued elevation in reckless driving behaviors, which have become more frequent following the 2020 Covid lockdowns,” said Tanveen Vohra, Insurance Specialist at Insurify.
Inflation is touching most aspects of American life, with everything from groceries and cars and gas jumping in cost. The latest data shows inflation rising at an annual 6.8% clip, far above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.
Meanwhile, Americans drove 32% more miles in March, April and May of 2021 compared with the same months in 2020, when shutdowns early in the pandemic resulted in fewer cars on the road, according to Insurify’s research.
However, the fatality rate was 26% higher in spring 2021 than it was in 2019, pre-pandemic, “suggesting that reckless driving habits adopted during initial pandemic shelter-in-place orders have endured well beyond the onset of the pandemic,” the report says.
Of course, the exact amount you pay is based on a variety of factors, including your car’s make and model, your coverage choices, as well as things like your driving record and, sometimes, even your credit score.
Location also matters. The most expensive state for car insurance is Michigan, at an average of $2,858 a year, followed by New York and Rhode Island, both averaging $2,321 annually, according to Insurify.
The least expensive state is Hawaii, with an average yearly layout of $824. North Carolina ($924) and Maine and Vermont (both average $945) are right behind that.
Additionally, if you live in an urban area, you’ll pay more on average ($1,666 yearly) compared with drivers in rural spots ($1,472 a year). Also, a single prior traffic offense can push your premiums up by an average of 35%, the research shows.
KFC to launch plant-based fried chicken made with Beyond Meat
KFC restaurants in the United States will add Beyond Meat’s plant-based chicken to its menus, starting Monday for a limited time.
The launch comes after years of testing from the Yum Brands chain and Beyond Meat to create a meat substitute that mimicked the taste and texture of whole muscle chicken, like chicken breast.
The two companies first tested plant-based chicken at an Atlanta restaurant in August 2019 — and sold out their limited supply in less than five hours. KFC then tested the new item in Nashville, Charlotte, N.C., and southern California two years ago.
The popular fried chicken chain is counting on customers making healthier choices to fulfill typical New Year’s resolutions. “This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins,” said Kevin Hochman, U.S. president of KFC. “It’s January, so it’s a time of New Year’s resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet.”
More Americans are embracing a so-called flexitarian diet in which consumers cut down on their meat consumption for health and environmental reasons. That has driven the growing popularity of plant-based substitutes.
“From a supply perspective, we feel really good about it, and it’s something we have experience with in initial trials,” said Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown.
Hochman and Brown are so bullish on the product that they’re not deterred by the current nationwide surge in the Covid omicron variant.
The partnership hits at the time of national labor, with many eateries running short staffed. To run smoothly even with fewer workers, some chains have been reluctant to add new items or even scaled back their menus. Surges in new Covid-19 cases exacerbate those issues as workers call in sick due to positive tests or exposure to infection.
Nearly a year ago, Beyond Meat announced a formal partnership with Yum to make exclusive plant-based substitutes for Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC. Chipotle Mexican Grill rolled out plant-based chorizo Monday at its restaurants nationwide. It also is targeting customers who are trying to eat less meat in 2022.
Ramping up for launches
In preparing for launches to come in the new year, Beyond Meat poached industry veterans from Tyson Foods for its C-suite in December, adding Doug Ramsey as chief operating officer and Bernie Adcock in a new role of chief supply chain officer.
Ramsey spent three decades at Tyson, overseeing its poultry and McDonald’s businesses. Adcock also spent 30 years at Tyson with a focus on operations and supply chain management.
“We’re continuing to grow the operations team; they did a lot of work to help the team get ready in these final days,” Brown said, adding the Yum tie-up has been years in the making. “They’ve helped us prepare for this and we brought in, I think, some of the top executives in the industry.”
Beyond Meat is looking to get its stock back on track. In the last 12 months, shares have lost half their value, dragging the company’s market value down to $3.9 billion. The stock closed Tuesday down 5% at $61.62 and short sellers betting against the stock represent 37.2% of available shares, according to Factset.
On the other hand, shares of Yum have climbed 30% in the last year, bringing its market value to $40.3 billion. Strong demand for KFC’s fried chicken has helped lift the price. The chain’s U.S. same-store sales jumped 13% on a two-year basis during its third quarter.
Synergies with retail
The partnership does provide an opportunity, however, for “Beyond” restaurant sales. The company is hoping to attract more customers to its grocery store products, which sold briskly early in the pandemic, but then saw declines in subsequent quarters.
“It has great synergies with what we are trying to do in retail,” Brown said.
To promote the new menu item, YouTube star Liza Koshy will star in the plant-based chicken’s ad campaign, in the latest partnership between fast food chains and influencers. However, KFC will not be targeting vegans and vegetarians directly with its marketing because the Beyond Fried Chicken is made using the same equipment as KFC’s traditional fried chicken.
Customers can buy KFC’s Beyond Fried Chicken in six- or 12-piece orders, with dipping sauce included. Prices start at $6.99, excluding tax.
Walmart expands its direct-to-fridge InHome delivery service to 30 million homes
Walmart is making a big bet on customers’ desire for increased convenience, announcing Wednesday that its InHome delivery service will expand availability from six million to 30 million households, including in cities such as in Los Angeles and Chicago, by the end of this year.
InHome allows Walmart employees wearing cameras to enter a customer’s home to deliver groceries and other purchases or to pick up returns, even when the customer is not there.
“Now you’ve got this ultimate convenience where you get home, the refrigerator is restocked and other items like video games, clothing, toiletries and other non-perishables are on the countertop,” Tom Ward, senior vice president of last mile delivery at Walmart, told CNBC. “We will also pick up your return if you start that process on the app we will grab the item the next day and will process that return for you.”
The process began with the delivery driver attaching a wearable camera. Every delivery can be viewed live or as a recording on the Walmart App. The employee outfitted in protective coverings over their shoes then accessed a smart lock from Walmart at the front door to enter the home and carried the ordered items inside in plastic bins. The delivery person placed items in the refrigerator and on the counter as requested and wiped down all surfaces with a sanitizing wipe before leaving.
“I’ve used it for the last month and a half and have been very satisfied,” Erin Amini, a customer in Glendale told CNBC. “We no longer have to go to the store. We feel safe with Covid. They wear masks, they sanitize and they are also always recording so we know what is happening while they are in our home.
Walmart is expanding InHome as the lines are blurring between what Insider Intelligence estimates as a $93 billion grocery delivery market and what Coresight Research pegs as up to a $25 billion quick-commerce market, which includes the likes of DoorDash. Walmart’s InHome service costs $19.95 per month with no additional fees, and it’s part of a growing trend of “delivery as a service.”
Walmart said it will hire 3,000 employees to support its InHome expansion, giving them real world and virtual reality training. They will be paid approximately 9% more than Walmart’s average wage of $16.40 an hour. Walmart’s 3,700 stores will be used as fulfillment centers and InHome delivery drivers will drive electric vehicles as part of the company’s goal of a zero emissions logistics fleet by 2040.
“They’ll also deliver Walmart packages, they’ll deliver Walmart GoLocal client packages, and they’ll do InHome delivery. It’s making the best of all these assets that we’re putting together in a way that’s really sustainable,” Ward said.
Walmart initially launched InHome in 2019 as a pilot in Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Vero Beach, Fla., and it’s since expanded in Northwest Arkansas, Atlanta, Phoenix and Washington, D.C. The company declined to say how many customers the service now has.
“What we’ve learned in the years we’ve been testing our InHome proposition is that customers love the convenience of having the items that they’ve ordered put in their fridge, their freezer, or left on their countertop, or in the garage when they come home. And they can just set and forget and really do the things they want to spend their time doing,” Ward added.
Currently the nation’s largest grocer by revenue, Walmart has used that frequency-driving category to fuel online sales growth by launching convenient ways for people to shop and encouraging customers to buy other items, such as apparel, electronics and more, when replenishing the fridge with a gallon of milk or getting ingredients for dinner.
The big-box retailer is also the nation’s leader in click and collect, a service that allows shoppers to place online orders and pick up purchases in the store or parking lot. One in every four dollars that Americans spent on click and collect in 2021 went to Walmart, according to a recent estimate by Insider Intelligence.
“We think there is no one right answer in the last mile equation,” Ward said. “We want to experiment and then when we see those things that really resonate with our customers we want to scale out to as many people as we possibly can as fast as we can.”
Tesla recalls nearly 500,000 cars to fix safety defects
Tesla is recalling nearly 500,000 cars in the United States due to technical troubles that could heighten the risk of a crash.
The electric-vehicle maker plans to recall 356,309 Model 3 vehicles made between 2017 and 2020 because the rear-view camera cable harnesses could be damaged from opening and shutting the trunk, Tesla told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The glitch could keep the rearview camera image from displaying, the company said.
Tesla is also recalling up to 119,009 Model S cars made since 2014 due to a defective front-trunk latch that could have the hood popping up unexpectedly and obstruct the driver’s view, according to another statement to the NHTSA.
The NHTSA last week announced Tesla owners would no longer be able to play video games on a Tesla console while their vehicles are moving. The federal auto-safety regulator said Tesla would send a software update so the function called “Passenger Play” would lock and not work when the vehicles are in motion.
The announcement came a day after the agency said it would open an investigation into concerns about Tesla’s video games distracting drivers.
Separately, the government last August announced it has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s Autopilot system after a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles.
