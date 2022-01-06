SPORTS
Australian Open: Djokovic faces deportation after visa cancellation
Australia vowed to deport tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Thursday, saying the vaccine-sceptic Serb failed to meet strict pandemic entry requirements.
Djokovic could not provide evidence of double vaccination or a medical exemption when he touched down to defend his Australian Open crown, conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
“Rules are rules and there are no special cases,” Morrison said after Djokovic’s visa was revoked and he was detained at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport overnight.
The 34-year-old has refused to reveal his vaccine status publicly, but has previously voiced opposition to being jabbed. He contracted Covid at least once.
Despite Australia’s stringent Covid and vaccine rules, he flew to Melbourne having said on social media that he had an exemption to play in the Australian Open, which begins on January 17.
All participants at the first Grand Slam of 2022 must be vaccinated against Covid-19 or have a medical exemption, which is granted only after assessment by two panels of independent experts.
Djokovic’s triumphant Instagram post seemed to end months of speculation about whether he would be able to defend his Open title, and have a shot at securing an unprecedented 21st Grand Slam.
But instead of a conquering champion’s return, Djokovic never made it past border control.
Australian border officials questioned the sports star and revoked his visa citing a failure to “provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements”.
Djokovic was held at the airport overnight and eventually moved to an undisclosed government facility pending deportation.
Legal sources told AFP that a deportation order had been scheduled for just after midday local time (0100 GMT), but a delay seemed likely pending Djokovic’s possible appeal.
– ‘Justice and truth’ -News that Djokovic had received an exemption to arrive in Australia without being vaccinated was met by public outcry.
Australians have been unable to travel or welcome family from overseas for much of the last two years.
Stephen Parnis, a former Australian Medical Association vice-president, said the exemption sent an “appalling message” to people trying to stop the spread of Covid-19.
But the Serb’s treatment on arrival prompted fury among his fans and a fiercely worded diplomatic rebuke from Serbia’s president.
“The whole of Serbia is with him and… our authorities are undertaking all measures in order that maltreatment of the world’s best tennis player ends as soon as possible”, President Aleksandar Vucic said after speaking with Djokovic over the phone.
“In line with all standards of international public law, Serbia will fight for Novak Djokovic, justice and truth.”
Djokovic’s father echoed that nationalistic tone, claiming his son had been “held captive for five hours” at Melbourne airport and should return home to a hero’s welcome.
“This is a fight for a libertarian world, this is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world,” he told the Russian state-run Sputnik media outlet in Serbia.
Sanja, a 35-year-old Serbian-Australian Djokovic fan had been looking forward to seeing him play in Melbourne.
“He went through a civil war to play tennis, he’s done nothing wrong to the world. If this was Nadal or Federer there wouldn’t be this much hype about it.”
– ‘No special favour’ -Australia’s leaders — wary of public sentiment and mounting Covid problems ahead of an upcoming election — pointed fingers over who was responsible for the saga.
Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said the government made “no apologies” for protecting the border, despite the prime minister earlier suggesting it was up to Melbourne officials and Tennis Australia.
“Individuals who do not meet our strict requirements will be denied entry to Australia, it does not matter who they are,” she said in a statement.
Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said the defending champion had been given “no special favour” but had urged him to reveal why he got the exemption to soothe public anger.
Among the conditions allowing entry without a vaccine is if a person has had Covid-19 in the past six months. It has not been revealed if that was the case with Djokovic.
Tiley said just 26 of the approximately 3,000 players and support staff travelling to Australia for the tournament had applied for a vaccine exemption. Only a handful had been successful.
He defended the integrity of the exemption application process.
“Any person who met those conditions has been allowed to come in. There’s been no special favour. There’s been no special opportunity granted to Novak,” Tiley said.
Djokovic voiced his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine in April 2020 when it was suggested they might be obligatory so tournament play could resume.
“Personally I am not pro-vaccines,” said Djokovic at the time. “I would not like it for someone to compel me to be vaccinated so I can travel.”
During Djokovic’s questioning at the airport, his coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a photograph on Instagram of himself and the Serb’s other backroom staff, patiently waiting at the airport for a resolution.
“Not the most usual trip Down Under,” wrote the former Wimbledon champion.
EPL: ‘Solskjaer made a mistake signing him’ – Manchester United told to sell Ronaldo immediately
Manchester United have been told to sell Cristiano Ronaldo immediately to let the younger players lead the line next season.
Gabriel Agbonlahor, Aston Villa’s former striker, believes that the Portugal legend’s arrival at Old Trafford has done more harm than good to the club’s development.
Ronaldo has netted 14 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season but much has been made of his return.
Ronaldo has been strongly criticized for his attitude when the goals are not coming his way.
Agbonlahor is of the opinion that the system doesn’t work with Ronaldo and Cavani leading the line and believes the likes of Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford would do a better job.
“Ronaldo looks like he’s using a yard of pace every time he plays,” he told Football Insider.
“Ronaldo and Cavani, two up front, doesn’t work every game because you need one of those players to drop into midfield and get the ball. That’s where they missed Fernandes.
“You’ve seen the difference in Fernandes since Ronaldo has come in. Before Ronaldo came in, Fernandes was the main man. Now Ronaldo’s the main man.
“Ronaldo was captain against Wolves. Before Ronaldo came it was Fernandes who was captain when Harry Maguire was out and now he’s on the bench.
“There’s going to be tension there. If you look at the whole situation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will know he made a mistake by bringing Ronaldo in, simple as that.
“Yes, Ronaldo has scored but he’s scored goals that Greenwood would have scored, Rashford would have scored in that position.
“‘For me, I would let Ronaldo go in the summer. Let Greenwood, Sancho and Rashford play together.”
Thomas Tuchel’s full-time gesture to Romelu Lukaku makes clear his Chelsea feelings
It’s been a dramatic start to 2022 for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel and Romelu Lukaku, but it seems that their troubles have now been put behind them as the Belgian was brought back into the side.
Lukaku was involved in a shock interview with Sky Italia that was aired on New Year’s Eve, which saw the summer signing question Tuchel’s system as well as admitting that he’d like to return to Inter Milan.
Tuchel took the decision to withdraw Lukaku from the Chelsea squad ahead of their crunch clash against Liverpool, sparking speculation about his future at the club.
However, after Lukaku issued an apology he was brought back into the side that beat Tottenham 2-0 on Wednesday, and the pair were captured sharing a touching moment at full-time.
Within the space of just a few days, both the future’s of Lukaku and Tuchel have been questioned as fall-outs at Chelsea rarely end well, but it seems that this incident is an anomaly as the pair made up with a hug following the full-time whistle.
Lukaku was fined a weeks wages following his controversial interview, and Tuchel plunged the club record signing straight back into the starting line-up after the Belgian issued an apology to the fans.
The Chelsea boss even laughed off the incident in his post-match press conference, as he said: “Romelu rested himself for the last game.
“I’m absolutely happy. I was pretty sure he was not affected, the last few days he seemed relaxed and fine with the situation. Also, mentally, he’d moved on. Romelu can handle pressure and adversity. And it was a good performance.
Lukaku apologised to those he had hurt with his comments on Tuesday, as he told Chelsea TV: “To the fans I’m sorry for the upset I caused. You know the connection I’ve had to this club since my teenage years, so I totally understand you guys being upset.
“It’s up to me now to restore your trust and I’ll do my best to show commitment every day on the training ground and to try and win games. To the manager I apologise and also to my team-mates and the board because it was not the right moment.
“I want to move forward and start winning football games. I totally understand [why the fans are upset]. I should’ve been much clearer in my message to be totally honest.
“The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter fans, it was not about trying to disrespect the fans and the football club, the owner, my team-mates and the manager.”
And following the apology, Tuchel threw him back into the team, and urged the striker to show his gratitude to the Chelsea fans by producing on the field, as the Chelsea boss looks to move on.
Tuchel said: “He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we will have a bit of smell from it still, of course.
“He can handle it. He has no choice. He cannot expect now everybody to be super happy the very next day.
Conte tastes defeat for first time as Chelsea take charge of Carabao Cup semi-final at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Tottenham with a commanding win at Stamford Bridge.
Antonio Conte returned with his much-improved side, but was dealt a reality check at his previous home.
The Blues have seen their title charge fade in recent weeks but replicated the intensity they showed at the weekend against Liverpool.
Kai Havertz put Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead within minutes as his shot deflected in off Davinson Sanchez.
Things went from bad to worse after Ben Davies put through his own net in bizarre circumstances.
Chelsea though were deservedly ahead at the interval with the visitors offering little in attack and consistently making mistakes.
Tottenham’s level improved in the second 45, but Kepa Arrizabalaga was rarely troubled.
Timo Werner missed a chance to perhaps put the tie beyond doubt, but the Blues will still head across the capital confident of finishing off the job in a weeks time.
