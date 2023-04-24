Australia unveils biggest defence overhaul since World War II

Australia has said the acquisition of nuclear-powered submarines, long-range strike capabilities and its northern bases will be among the country’s six priority areas after a major review of its defence strategy found the armed forces were not “fully fit for purpose”.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese initiated the Defence Strategic Review shortly after he was elected in May last year.

A redacted version of the classified Defence Strategic Review – led by former Australian Defence Forces chief Angus Houston and former Defence Minister Stephen Smith – and the government’s response was released publicly on Monday.

Noting that the US was “no longer the unipolar leader of the Indo-Pacific”, the review noted “major strategic power competition” had returned the region and its intensity “should be seen as the defining feature of our region and time”.

The defence overhaul comes amid rising tension in East Asia — particularly over the self-ruled island of Taiwan — and as China forges ahead with the modernisation of its military.

Albanese said the government would adopt three other priorities recommended in the review for immediate action: Initiatives to improve the growth and retention of a highly skilled defence workforce, improving Australia’s capacity to rapidly translate new technologies into defence, and a deepening of defence and diplomatic partnerships with “key partners” in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Defence Strategic Review, and the Government’s response, is about maintaining peace, security and prosperity in our region,” Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles said in a statement on Monday, stressing that work on the initiatives would begin straightaway.

“There are a lot of tough decisions which need to be made, but in doing so, we are making them in the best interest of our Defence Force and our nation.”

Marles stressed the need for Australia to develop a stable relationship with China, which he said was in the interest of both countries and the wider region.

“Australia will continue to cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must, manage our differences wisely, and, above all else, engage in and vigorously pursue our own national interest,” Marles said.

Albanese’s government has sought to repair Australia’s damaged relationship with Beijing, which deteriorated under the previous administration of Scott Morrison amid disputes over alleged foreign influence operations, trade and issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic and human rights.

Beijing was also angered over Australia’s decision to join the AUKUS pact under which it will receive the nuclear-powered submarines mentioned in the review from the United States, as well as its membership of the four-power defence and security grouping known as the Quad.

Albanese said the review’s recommendations would strengthen Australia’s “national security and ensure our readiness for future challenges” and “help build a more secure Australia and a more stable and prosperous region”.

The review also recommended Australia increase defence spending from its current level of about 2 percent.