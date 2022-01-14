SPORTS
Australia cancels Djokovic visa for the second time
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is facing deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.
The Australian government cancelled his visa on Friday, saying the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player, unvaccinated for COVID-19, may pose a risk to the community.
Immigration Minister Alex Hawke used discretionary powers to again cancel Djokovic’s visa after a court quashed an earlier revocation and released him from immigration detention on Monday.
“Today I exercised my power under section 133C(3) of the Migration Act to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so,” Hawke said in a statement.
The government “is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic”.
He said he had “carefully considered” information from Djokovic, the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force.
Under the section of the Migration Act which the minister used to exercise his power to cancel the visa, Djokovic would not be able to secure a visa to come to Australia for three years, except in compelling circumstances that affect Australia’s interest.
Djokovic’s lawyers are expected to appeal the cancellation in the Federal Circuit and Family Court as they successfully did after the first cancellation.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed Djokovic’s pending deportation, saying Australia had achieved one of the lowest pandemic death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world.
“Australians have made many sacrifices during this pandemic and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected,” Morrison said in a statement. “This is what the minister is doing in taking this action today.”
Djokovic’s exemption from a COVID-19 vaccination requirement to compete was approved by the Victoria state government and Tennis Australia, the tournament organiser. That apparently allowed him to receive a visa to travel.
But the Australian Border Force rejected the exemption and cancelled his visa upon arrival in Melbourne.
SPORTS
Transfer: You’ll regret it – Carragher warns Liverpool over Mohamed Salah
Liverpool legend, Jamie Carragher has warned the club’s owners they will never be forgiven if they allow Mohamed Salah to leave the club.
Salah’s current deal at Liverpool runs until the summer of 2023 and the player wants to remain at Anfield.
Carragher is of the opinion that the club should not hesitate to give the player whatever he wants despite the Egypt International reportedly demanding to become the highest paid player in the Premier League.
“Those two players [Salah and Mane] are obviously a big miss and this talk of Salah’s contract will probably intensify even more because when he is not there, you see the effect it has,” Carragher told Sky Sports after Arsenal’s 0-0 draw at Anfield.
“As a Liverpool supporter you should be wary that this [Salah’s contract situation] is dragging on. Other big players at Liverpool have signed contracts in the last three or four months, the goalkeeper [Alisson Becker], Trent [Alexander-Arnold], Virgil van Dijk, huge figures in this team
“Salah wants to be paid as well as any top player in the Premier League or world football, and why shouldn’t he? He deserves that, we’re talking about one of the best players in the world.
“The problem, and the angle Liverpool may be looking at it from, is where Salah would go? The Spanish giants [Real Madrid and Barcelona] are really out of the equation now given the problems they have financially.
“Would Salah leave and ruin his legacy by going to Manchester City or Manchester United? Probably not, so that’s probably Liverpool’s bargaining chip.
“I would love this deal to be done as quickly as possible. You cannot forget the price Liverpool signed Salah for. It wasn’t as if they went and spent £100million, they did what they are great at and did a brilliant deal. The money they have invested in him already – transfer fee and wages – has been a snip.
“This is not a case of giving the player exactly what he wants, but Liverpool Football Club and the owners, I don’t think they would be forgiven if Salah left this club in the summer or in 18 months’ time.
“He’s a Liverpool legend, one of the greatest players the club has ever had, and it needs to be sorted sooner rather than later.”
SPORTS
Mikel Arteta’s 7-man Arsenal transfer wishlist emerges after private talks held
Arsenal are in the market for new recruits this January transfer window.
And there are seven names on manager Mikel Arteta ‘s transfer wishlist.
Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield this month but also has his eye on a new striker after his falling out with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and the seemingly imminent departure of Alexandre Lacazette.
The five central midfield players on Arsenal’s wishlist are Danilo, Bruno Guimaraes, Youri Tielemans, Arthur and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The former has impressed in a defensive midfield role for Palmeiras this season and at 20 would prove a shrewd investment.
But Palmeiras are keen to retain Danilo’s services for the Club World Cup next month and, in a blow to Arsenal, are set to reject any bid that comes in for the midfielder this January.
Lyon’s Guimaraes is another player Arteta is keen on and Arsenal have already made contact with him.
“Arsenal approached my agent,” claimed Guimaraes recently, before suggesting he isn’t looking to leave the Ligue 1 side. “But there was no offer. My aim, and I made it clear to Juninho, is to win a title with Lyon.”
Tielemans would prove an expensive option given he is a key player in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side.
Arthur on the other hand is a more realistic option and Mirror Sport understands that Arsenal have already held private talks with Juventus over a move for the Brazilian.
Arthur is keen on a switch, but Juventus are not willing to let him go before they sign a replacement, with Chelsea’s Ruben Loftus-Cheek high up on their wishlist.
Paris Saint-Germain’s Wijnaldum is also a good option for Arsenal, although they would have to wait until the end of the season before being able to sign him on a free.
One stumbling block is that the Dutchman is set to be inundated with offers come June, but a possible saving grace for the Gunners is that Wijnaldum is said to be an Arsenal fan.
Arteta’s striker targets include Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic.
The former plays for Lille and is very much seen as an alternative to Arsenal’s first choice target up top, Vlahovic.
That said, Edu has spoken with the Canadian’s agent over a possible January switch.
Vlahovic would set Arsenal back an eye-watering £75million and would become their most expensive player ever if they agree to part with the money this month.
A stumbling block for Arsenal is that although they are willing to splash the cash, they want to pay the £75m in instalments, while Fiorentina want the fee in one single payment.
SPORTS
Ten-man Arsenal hold Liverpool after Xhaka red
Arsenal held Liverpool to a battling goalless draw despite Granit Xhaka’s early red card in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
With the tie finally getting under way seven days after its original date, following last week’s postponement, Xhaka managed to last just 24 minutes at Anfield before being sent off for a reckless last-man challenge on Diogo Jota.
But thanks to a brilliant defensive display, and a somewhat underwhelming Liverpool performance, Arsenal will have a real spring in their step ahead of the second leg at the Emirates Stadium in seven days.
Most inside Anfield would have expected an onslaught from the moment of Xhaka’s dismissal. But without Mo Salah and Sadio Mane there was a worrying lack of incision in Liverpool’s attacks. Opportunities created were few and far between, and Aaron Ramsdale was rarely tested in the Arsenal goal. Takumi Minamino and Roberto Firmino struggled to have much of an impact in their place.
One of the few clear chances after the red card probably fell to Arsenal on 72 minutes, as Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney combined before the latter found Bukayo Saka in the box, but he was denied by the quick thinking of Alisson – as he raced off his line to prevent him converting.
There was time for Liverpool to snatch the win on 90 minutes, but Minamino somehow conspired to blaze over the bar and into the Kop with the goal at his mercy.
