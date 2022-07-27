CELEBRITIES
Austin Butler ‘went home in tears’ after being heckled by Baz Luhrmann and execs
Austin Butler revealed that “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann and other film executives made him cry during their first trip to RCA Studio B in Nashville, Tenn.
In order to get “as close to performing as possible,” the 30-year-old actor told VMAN magazine that Luhrmann brought all the executives “into the recording studio and he goes, ‘I want you all to sit facing Austin,’ … and he told them to heckle me. So then they were making fun of me and stuff while I was singing.”
Butler justified the director’s decision, saying there was a method to the madness when it came time to film the blockbuster movie.
“When we were filming this moment, when Elvis first goes on stage and he’s getting heckled by the audience, I knew what that felt like,” he said, before adding, “I went home in tears that night. I really did.”
The seemingly scarring day was the opposite of what Butler was told the “laid-back, playful” recording session would be like.
“I was so nervous, and we were recording on actual equipment that Elvis recorded ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ on,” he told the magazine. “We got down there and it was not that at all. We were recording old-school, where all the musicians — and these are the best musicians in the world; our guitar player had actually played guitar with Scotty Moore, who was Elvis’ guitar player — we were recording the entire song.”
However, Luhrmann’s antics weren’t new to the actor, who spent five months auditioning for the coveted role. Last month, the “Carrie Diaries” alum told Kelly Clarkson that the director “changed everything” he had prepared for his screen test without warning.
“He started filming while I [was] learning everything,” the actor said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” “He put me through the wringer. I realize now he likes to be very spontaneous on set, so he wanted to see if I would lose my mind.”
While Luhrmann’s spontaneity didn’t make Butler lose his mind, being isolated for nearly six months in Australia during the pandemic brought him close to it.
In March 2020, the actor chose to stay Down Under while the rest of the crew flew back home to the United States so he wouldn’t “lose momentum.” The “Zoey 101” star proved he was dedicated to the role as the King of Rock and Roll — even if it came at a price.
“I didn’t have a hug for three months at one point,” he told VMAN, adding that to fill his time, he “wallpapered the entire apartment with images and a timeline of Elvis’ life.”
“I’m extremely grateful I had the film and the, for lack of a better word, obsession with Elvis to occupy my days,” Butler told the magazine. “It gave me the feeling that there was a reason to get up every morning.”
Iyabo Ojo breaks silence over alleged affair with Apostle Johnson Suleman
Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to reports of her affairs with renowned clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman .
Days back Iyabo Ojo had been dragged into an ongoing celebrity scandal with Apostle JohnsSuleiman.
Popular blogger, Gistlover dropped the names of some Nigerian actresses who had reportedly been involved with Apostle Johnson Suleman intimately.
There had been a series of allegations leveled against Apostle Suleman after videos and messages of ailing actress Halima Abubakar surfaced online.
Amid the allegations and the issues between Halima Abubakar and Apostle Suleman, Gist lover via its page dropped the names of some Nollywood actresses who the blog claimed had slept with Apostle Johnson Suleman for money.
Names like Shan George, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Johnson, Chinyere Winifred, Larriet Omo Brish, Vivian Metchie, Georgina Onuoha, Ini Edo, Joy Ogbunu, Angela Okorie, Mary Uranta, Queen Nwokwoye, and many others were mentioned.
Reacting to it, Iyabo Ojo shared a video of her in a joyous mood.
She avowed that she is unbreakable, unshakable, and immovable.
“Omo logo 1 trillion….. unbreakable, unshakable, immovable….oya give dem….Iyabo you tooooo set for all thanks to @olivevine_hair your wigs make sense die”.
Recall that Steph Nayah who had also had an affair with the Apostle took to her social media page to drop a bombshell on Iyabo Ojo’s affair with the clergyman.
In a lengthy post, Steph Nayah noted how she had been silent on his issue because she wanted to see how far he was willing to take this lie.
Nayah revealed how she met him in Mombasa, Kenya and he took her contact, after which they had several intimate moments.
She claimed that Apostle flew her back to Nigeria to lodge at his girlfriend’s place which happened to be Iyabo Ojo’s house.
She disclosed that Iyabo made her comfortable and didn’t display any mean character to her as she was comfortable with the Apostle having multiple affairs as long as her income was coming in.
Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
Nigerian actress, Steph Nayah has accused renowned preacher, Apostle Johnson Suleman of indulging in an intimate affair with numerous actresses, including Iyabo Ojo.
Nayah‘s post came after it was alleged by a popular blog that Apostle Suleman, the senior pastor and founder of Omega Fire Ministries has been involved with several actresses.
Some of the actresses named include, Shan George, Lilian Bach, Iyabo Ojo, Ruth Kadiri, Mercy Johnson, Chinyere Winifred, Larriet Omo Brish, Vivian Metchie, Georgina Onuoha, Ini Edo, Joy Ogbunu, Angela Okorie, Mary Uranta, Queen Nwokwoye, and many others were mentioned.
Steph Nayah who has also claimed to have had an affair with the Apostle took to her social media page to drop a bombshell on Iyabo Ojo’s affair with the clergyman.
In a lengthy post, Steph Nayah noted how she has been silent on his issue because she wants to see how far he is willing to take this lie.
Nayah revealed how she met him in Mombasa, Kenya and he took her contact, after which they had several intimate moments.
She claimed that Apostle flew her back to Nigeria to lodge at his girlfriend’s place which happened to be Iyabo Ojo’s house.
The actress disclosed that Iyabo made her comfortable and didn’t display any mean character to her as she was comfortable with the Apostle having multiple affairs as long as her income was coming in.
Her post reads,
I have been very silent on Apostle Suleiman issue because I want to see how far he is willing to take this lie.
I had to come on Instagram to put my story out there.
In fact, I met him at the airport in Mombasa Kenya and he took my contact.
Nayah continued;
We had sex in Dubai on that trip.
He called me two weeks after and invited me back to Nigeria cutting short my trip in Dubai.
He bought me a business class ticket and sent me an address in Agungi area of Lekki to wait for him at his girlfriend’s house as he would want us to have a threesome as he enjoyed my breasts.
Lo and behold the house was the house of Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo @iyaboojofespris in an estate called 5Streets in Agungi.
In the latter part of her thread, Nayah revealed how Iyabo Ojo made her feel comfortable.
She mentioned that Iyabo Ojo admonished her to regard the demands of the pastor.
Her allegations continue;
She made me comfortable and told how she doesn’t mind whatever the pastor does as long as he keeps giving her money.
He had just rented the house for her she said her black range was giving her problems as it was also in the mechanic’s place.
Apostle came in around 11pm.
He drove himself in a black Gwagon and his driver drove a silver range one of his other cars.
After our round of sex in Iyabo Ojo’s room, he gave her the keys to the range that she should sell the black range off since it was old already.
Her narration reads further;
He gave her $3000 to send to her son in the US as he was said to be taking a trial exam and needed to pay some bills. He gave me $5000 and a key to a room at Protea hotel.
I called Uber and went to the hotel to wait for him.
He came on the third day on his way to Abuja and gave me another $2000.
He is a nice man and the sugar daddy of most Hollywood actresses but for God’s sake, he should stop lying.
You can say this is a lie but in your heart you will know it’s true.
In the concluding part of her thread, she claimed that Apostle Suleman sponsors Iyabo Ojo‘s luxurious lifestyle.
She went on to state that the clergyman built her colleague a mansion in Osapa, Lagos State.
Her thread continues;
“How you told me you don’t make money from films but you are just doing it to keep your face and you know Suleiman carries your bill.
Do you remember the house you told me Suleiman is building at Osapa and he had promised he will give you to live in.
When I felt shy about our threesome you told me that you arrange that for him always cos it’s what he enjoys and even jokes that even if he wants to have with you and your daughter, you will allow him.
@iyaboojofespris this for blocking me.”
Her post reads further;
You want me to spill and I take the challenge.
Your mother lives in the house with you in one of the other tell rooms upstairs.
She was with us in the living room watching Tv.
She knows all the shit we talked about.
No respect. Apostle greeted her familiarly when he came and she went upstairs before all of later retired to your room.
Your househelp a dirty looking black short girl brought me water to drink.
You did a boob job for firm up your boobs paid for by apostle.
Na only stomach you no see do.
Should I continue???
Or you go behave now? @cossyorjiakor Nne biko leave this girl for make I finish am.
I have facts
Why? When they write they say we are men of God. No! Peter carried sword oo!
Sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian urge Instagram to stop copying TikTok
Celebrity sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian criticized Instagram on Monday, urging the app to stop mimicking rival TikTok.
To their hundreds of millions of Instagram followers, Jenner and Kardashian posted a message that read, “Make Instagram Instagram Again.”
“Strop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends,” the post said.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, has been pushing into short videos, a market that TikTok dominates in mobile.
Jenner and Kardashian are both highly influential in social media. In 2018, Jenner slammed the redesign of Instagram competitor Snapchat, causing parent company Snap’s shares to drop 7 percent.
Meta shares were relatively flat in after-hours trading.
