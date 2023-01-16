AUDIO: Ondo First Lady, Betty Reveals Governor Akeredolu Is ‘Seriously’ Sick, Threatens To Deal With Female Special Adviser For Refusing To Stay Away From Husband

A leaked audio of the wife of Ondo State Governor, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu has revealed that her husband, Rotimi Akeredolu is sick.

In the 2 minutes 39 seconds WhatsApp audio recording obtained by SaharaReporters, Betty was also heard threatening Bunmi Ademosun, Special Adviser on Multilateral and Intergovernmental Affairs to Akeredolu, to stay away from the governor.

According to her, Ademosun has been giving the Ondo state governor concoction from fake pastors to treat himself.

AUDIO: Ondo First Lady, Betty Reveals Governor @RotimiAkeredolu Is ‘Seriously’ Sick, Threatens To Deal With Female Special Adviser For Refusing To Stay Away From Husband pic.twitter.com/9MLNEopgyu — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 16, 2023

The audio is reproduced below:

“This is Arabinrin, I have a message for Ademosun and I believe that she’s on this Aketi’s women platform. I want this woman to stay away from my husband, stop sneaking in concoction.

“According to her, they are from her fake pastors to give my husband to drink. We rely on medical care. We rely on western style of medical care and Aketi will get well.

“What has triggered this very message is her recent meetings to become the deputy governor of Ondo state. Look at you, what have you got upstairs to become the deputy governor of Ondo state? Peradventure anything happens to Aketi, Lucky takes over, it’s a constitutional thing. But for you to be scheming, for you to be scheming. I warned Aketi from the beginning that this woman is evil, this woman is no good and it’s happening. She has nothing good for you and I warned you. This woman is bloody evil. But I’m warning her for the very last time to stay away from my husband.

“And look, if you are dealing with an Igbo woman in this kind of situation, I’ll deal with you mercilessly that you won’t forget in your life. For the very last time Ademosun, stay away from Aketi, you won’t find it funny with me. You are a very terrible woman, go away and enjoy your look.”

SaharaReporters had in April 2022 exclusively reported that Akeredolu was hospitalised in Germany after falling ill.

In 2019, the governor was out of the state for five weeks while seeking medical attention in Abuja.

“Yes, I needed to seek medical attention. It was nothing so serious as overblown because it is routine. But on my return, I needed to take some time off based on advice. It wasn’t as serious as people blew it,” he said after arriving Nigeria from Germany.

“But basically, my stay back in Abuja was indeed not a serious period to even rest because I had to attend to a lot of issues that will move the state forward.

“I received in audience a world-class medical foundation, Medicus International, from Germany as I presided over the signing of the MoU for them to build a world class Medical city in Akure.

“You are aware that I attended the governors’ forum meeting as well as the National Economic Council meeting and several others. Of a particular note was the meeting I held with the World Bank that will bring in a capital of about $19 million for the development of the state. As you can see, I’m back fresher and stronger to continue the work the good people of the state mandated me to do.”

The governor’s confirmation of his illness contradicts the position of Donald Ojogo, the then commissioner of information, who had earlier said Akeredolu did not seek medical attention.

In April 2022, he described reports that Akeredolu was ill as wicked and misleading.