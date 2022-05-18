Aubameyang announces retirement

Gabon and Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on Wednesday, announced his retirement from international football.

Aubameyang has decided to focus on his club career.

The former Arsenal captain represented his nation for over ten years and also wore the captain’s armband

The 32-year-old appeared 72 times for Gabon, scoring 30 goals.

In a letter to the Gabonese FA, Aubameyang wrote, according to Mundo Deportivo: “After 13 [thirteen] years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I’m ending my international career.

“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good and the bad times.

“Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.

“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.

“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”