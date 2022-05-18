SPORTS
Aubameyang announces retirement
Gabon and Barcelona striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, on Wednesday, announced his retirement from international football.
Aubameyang has decided to focus on his club career.
The former Arsenal captain represented his nation for over ten years and also wore the captain’s armband
The 32-year-old appeared 72 times for Gabon, scoring 30 goals.
In a letter to the Gabonese FA, Aubameyang wrote, according to Mundo Deportivo: “After 13 [thirteen] years of pride in representing my country, I announce that I’m ending my international career.
“I would like to thank the Gabonese people and all those who have supported me in the good and the bad times.
“Sharing it with all the people was an unforgettable moment. I thank our President, his Excellency Ali Bongo Ondimba who has always supported the Panthers and has always worked for football to evolve in our country.
“I would also like to thank all my coaches, staff and the players that I have come across during this career.
“Finally, I thank my father who gave me the desire to do like him, hoping to have made him proud by wearing our colours.”
SPORTS
EFCC arrests ex-NDDC MD, Nsima Ekere
Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, arrested Nsima Ekere, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for alleged diversion of funds to the tune of N47 billion through registered contractors of the agency.
This was disclosed by the Commission’s spokesperson Wilson Uwajaren, who confirmed it to Channels Television.
Nsima was the agency’s Managing Director between 2016 and 2018.
The 56-year-old was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for Akwa Ibom in the 2019 elections
This is coming less than 24 after the EFCC arrested a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Patricia Etteh, over a shady contract worth N240m awarded by the NDCC.
The former speaker was said to have received N130m through her personal account from Phil Jin Project Limited, a firm which was awarded a N240m contract by the NDDC in 2011.
SPORTS
EPL: Do us favour when Aston Villa face Man City – Liverpool’s Henderson begs Steven Gerrard
Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson has jokingly admitted he might give the club’s legend, Steven Gerrard, a call to do his side a favour against Manchester City.
Liverpool head into the final day of the Premier League season on May 22, trailing Man City by just a point in the title race.
It means Liverpool, who must win against Wolves on Sunday, need Manchester City to either draw or lose against Gerrard’s Aston Villa in order to bring the Premier League title to Anfield.
And Henderson certainly hopes so, as he spoke after his side’s impressive 2-1 comeback victory over Southampton on Tuesday night.
Speaking with reporters during his post-match press conference, the England midfielder said: “I think the cup final at the weekend gave us a bit of a boost. Some of the lads have had knocks and bruises, but we have used the whole squad to get fresh legs on the pitch. Hopefully, the lads rest up for Sunday.”
“It is hard to focus on the game when you can hear what is going on, but we need to focus on our own game.”
Henderson then jokingly said, “I might give Stevie a call this week. Hopefully, he can do us a favour!”
SPORTS
Details of Jose Peseiro’s contract as new Super Eagles head coach revealed
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Sunday, confirmed Jose Peseiro as the new head coach of the national team.
However, according to OwnGoalNigeria, Peseiro has been handed only a one-year contract to take charge of the Super Eagles.
The 12-month deal is subject to renewal based on performance-related clauses.
It is understood the NFF has given Peseiro a short-term contract, because of their legal battle on payments with former Nigeria coach, Gernot Rohr.
FIFA has already ordered the federation to pay Rohr the sum of $380,000 as compensation for breach of contract.
Peseiro’s first matches in charge will be the friendlies against Ecuador and Mexico in the US.
The games will be followed by the qualifiers for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
