AU suspends Mali’s membership after military coup and threatens sanctions

The African Union has suspended Mali from its membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, the union has announced.



The military led by Assimi Goita (pictured above) arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured them to resign, halting a transition to democratic elections after ousting the previous administration through a coup last August .



Former vice president Assimi Goita, a colonel who led the August coup and last week’s revolt, was declared president on Friday, last week.



The African Union has now called for “an unimpeded, transparent and swift return to the civilian-led transition … failing which, the Council will not hesitate to impose targeted sanctions,” the AU’s Peace and Security Council said.



The AU suspension comes days after West African regional bloc, ECOWAS suspended Mali on Sunday, May 30.



Its not the first time the AU is taking out action against Mali.

The African Union suspended Mali after last August’s coup but reinstated the country a few weeks later after the heads of the new civilian-led transitional government were announced.