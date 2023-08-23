AU plans fresh sanctions against Niger coup leaders

The African Union has suspended the Republic of Niger from all its activities following last month’s military coup in the country.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, the union noted that its decision to suspend Niger followed the failure of the military junta to hand over power to the democratically elected President, Mohamed Bazoum.

“The AU decides, in line with the relevant AU instruments, in particular, the AU Constitutive Act, the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the Peace and Security Council of the African Union, and the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance, to immediately suspend the participation of the Republic of Niger in all activities of the AU and its organs and institutions until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country.

“The AU, in this regard, calls upon all member states of the AU and the international community, including bilateral and multilateral partners at large, to reject this unconstitutional change of government and to refrain from any action likely to grant legitimacy to the illegal regime in Niger,” the communiqué read.

The turnout is a sequel to back-and-forth negotiations and threats from concerned stakeholders to see to the restoration of democracy in the Sahel state.