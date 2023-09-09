AU becomes permanent member of G20

The African Union (AU) on Saturday became a permanent member of the Group of 20 largest economies (G20) of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing its entry into the top global body.

In his opening remarks at the inaugural session of the two-day G20 Summit, Modi made the announcement welcoming the 55-nation AU as the new member of the grouping.

Shortly after the announcement, Union of Comoros President and AU chairperson Azali Assoumani took the seat as a full member of the G20.

“In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal. With your agreement (he banged the gavel thrice)…,” Modi said.

“Before we start our work, I invite the AU president as a permanent member to take his position,” he said.

In the last few years, India has been positioning itself as a leading voice flagging concerns, challenges and aspirations of the Global South or the developing nations, especially the African continent.

Prime Minister Modi has been leading from the front on the issue of the AU’s membership of the G20. In June, Modi wrote to the G20 leaders pitching for according the AU the full membership of the grouping at its New Delhi summit.