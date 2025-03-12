Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their highly-anticipated Champions League Round Of 16 encounter on Wednesday. Real hold the advantage after a gritty 2-1 win in the first leg that saw Brahim Diaz scoring the all-important winner against Atletico. The focus will once again be on French superstar Kylian Mbappe who did not take part in the training session after he felt some “discomfort”. However, Spanish media reported that he will be fit for the game.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will take place on Thursday, March 13 (IST).

Where will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match be held?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be held at the Metropolitano in Madrid.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match start?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will start at 1:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, Champions League match will be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)