Monday, September 30, 2024
Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Real Madrid Denied 3 Points As Atletico Score Late Equaliser In Derby

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga: Real Madrid Denied 3 Points As Atletico Score Late Equaliser In Derby

La Liga 2024-25, Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid




Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Highlights, La Liga 2024-25: Angel Correa scored a stoppage time equaliser as 10-man Atletico Madrid snatched a point off defending champions Real Madrid in the first ‘Derbi Madrileno’ of the season on Monday (IST). The Argentine Correa, who came on as a second-half substitute, slotted the ball past Thibaut Courtois in the Real Madrid goal to deny their local rivals all three points at the Civitas Metropolitano. The result put Barcelona three points clear at the top, despite their loss to Osasuna on Sunday. The match was temporarily suspended after Atletico fans threw objects, including lighters, at players. The match, at Atletico’s Metropolitano stadium, was disrupted by home supporters with Real Madrid leading 1-0, through Eder Militao’s second-half goal.

Here are the Highlights of Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2024-25 match –

