Sunday, September 3, 2023
FOOTBALL

Atletico Madrid v Sevilla Postponed With Torrential Rain Forecast

By Online Editor
0
Atletico Madrid v Sevilla Postponed With Torrential Rain Forecast

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Real Madrid played Saturday under their new roof at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.© AFP

La Liga postponed Atletico Madrid’s match against Sevilla on Sunday because of heavy rain forecast in the Spanish capital. “(The game) at the Civitas Metropolitano has been postponed due to the bad weather forecast for this afternoon,” Atletico Madrid said in a statement. “After conversations with the Spanish football federation, the National Sports Council and both clubs, La Liga took the decision to postpone the game.”

The Spanish capital is on alert due to the likelihood of heavy rain throughout Sunday due to a weather front also affecting other Spanish regions.

Madrid city council asked citizens to “stay indoors and not to go out unless strictly necessary”.

The Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) issued alerts across much of Spain on Sunday.

“(Madrid) is facing a very complicated afternoon and evening, with all-time record rainfall since 1972 due,” said mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida.

Real Madrid played Saturday under their new roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time in a 2-1 win over Getafe. Los Blancos closed the roof because rain had been forecast.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Ogun Council Chairman, Adedayo, Who Accused Governor Abiodun Of Diverting Over N17Billion LG Funds Is Being Detained For His Own Good, Says DSS
Next article
Mohun Bagan Beat East Bengal 1-0 To Win Durand Cup Title For First Time After 23 Years
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network