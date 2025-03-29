Atletico Madrid’s slim Spanish title hopes faded further with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Espanyol on Saturday in La Liga. Javi Puado earned the Catalan side a point with a penalty after Cesar Azpilicueta put the visitors ahead, leaving the Rojiblancos six points behind league leaders Barcelona despite having played an extra match. Barcelona host Girona on Sunday in a Catalan derby, while Real Madrid, second and three points ahead of Atletico, welcome Leganes later Saturday. “Two points escaped, two important ones, I don’t know why this is happening to us,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.

“If we don’t have consistency we can’t fight for the title.

“We don’t have it, we’re losing points and I think the teams behind us are catching up.”

Simeone admitted his team did not deserve the three points.

“It was a flat game in which the draw was fair,” the coach told reporters, although he said he was not throwing in the towel.

“I say the leagues are decided in the last five weeks… until then you don’t know.”

After Barca beat Atletico 4-2 in their previous top flight outing, before the international break, Diego Simeone’s side knew they could not afford to lose further ground in the title race.

‘A tricky point’

Simeone put Julian Alvarez and Rodrigo de Paul on the bench after they featured in midweek for Argentina against Brazil in South American World Cup qualifying.

Uruguay international Jose Gimenez also began on the bench but he was needed to replace Robin Le Normand midway through the first half after a clash of heads.

Espanyol, battling relegation and provisionally 15th, fought gamely against an Atletico side that played within themselves.

Marcos Llorente had a goal disallowed early on for offside but Atletico failed to create further chances until Azpilicueta blasted the visitors ahead from distance.

It was his first goal for three years and also his first for Atletico Madrid, but it was worth the wait as he hit a sumptuous volley into the top corner after Antoine Griezmann’s cross was cleared to the edge of the box.

Conor Gallagher came close before the break and Alexander Sorloth dragged a shot wide of the post as Atletico sought a second.

Manolo Gonzalez’s Espanyol had created little danger but found a way back level when Clement Lenglet blatantly pulled Leandro Cabrera’s shirt in the box.

Puado rammed the resulting penalty into the top corner past Oblak’s outstretched arm after 71 minutes.

Alvarez, on from the bench, hit the side-netting as the clock ran down on Atletico’s ambitions, with Joan Garcia saving from a Griezmann header at the death.

Eliminated from the Champions League by rivals Real Madrid, Simeone’s side’s last realistic hope of silverware is in the Copa del Rey, where they face Barcelona in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

Espanyol are now two points above the relegation zone.

“It’s a good point against a side fighting for the title… we got a tricky point, a good one, and we’re doing well,” said goalscorer Puado.

