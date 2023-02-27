Atiku wins 2 out of 4 LGAs released so far in Taraba

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the Presidential election in two out of four local government areas where the results of the election were released by INEC.

The Labour party and All Progressive Congress won in one local government area each.

The results which were announced by the returning officer, Dr Mariam Egbeaguma, showed that the PDP won in Yorro Local Government Area with 9,775 and followed by LP which polled 5,027, while APC secured 3,401 and NNPP 327 votes.

PDP also won in the Gashaka Local Government Area with 5,272 and followed by the APC which polled 4,239, while the Labour party secured 2,453 and NNPP 381 votes.

Labour Party won in Donga Local Government Area with 11,793 and followed by the APC with 10,953 while the PDP secured 5,582 and NNPP got 286 votes.

The APC won in Jalingo Local Government Area with 21, 697 votes. PDP came second with 19,533, Social Democratic Party (SDP) secured 11,283 and NNPP polled 8,014 while the Labour party secured 5342 votes.

